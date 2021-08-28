An update from the BAA on Indigenous Peoples Day





In selecting the fall date for the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) in no way wanted to distance itself from Indigenous Peoples Day or celebrations for the Indigenous and Native American community. We offer our sincere apologies to all Indigenous Peoples who have felt unheard of or feared that the importance of the Indigenous People’s Day would be wiped out. We’re sorry. In our meeting with representatives of the federal and state recognized tribes, we recognize that there are immediate next steps we can take as we continue to meet with these groups and make plans for October: A Country Recognition will take place prior to the start of the Boston Marathon to recognize that the race travels through native homelands. The BAA better understands the trauma experienced over the centuries by the indigenous people who lived on these lands, and we will work with the federal and state recognized tribes on this recognition of the land.

The BAA will donate to the Indigenous Peoples Day Newton Committee, which operates through its fiscal representative, Newton Community Pride, and is intended to support the work of the Indigenous Peoples Day Newton Committee, to fund their first-ever Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration.

The BAA will celebrate Native runners, Ellison Brown (Narragansett, 1936 and 1939 race champion) and Patti CatalanoDillon (Mikmaq, three-time runner-up), through its banner program in Boston. The BAA will also recognize another champion, 1907 Tom Longboat, as well as other top Native American drivers in racing history, through campaigns, features and programming.

The BAA will recognize Indigenous athletes who compete in the 125th Boston Marathon over the race weekend and Indigenous Peoples Day.

In planning the Boston Marathon weekend and race day, the BAA will continue to work with Indigenous runners and organizations seeking to empower Indigenous youth and families through running. More information about this programming will be shared when it is finalized. We are committed to continuing to work with Indigenous Peoples leading up to Indigenous Peoples Day and into the future.

