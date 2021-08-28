Florida State ]fall camp soccer practice report: August 27





Today was the first day that the Florida State Seminoles practiced with the Scouts team in preparation for week one against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept 5. There were many different scout team players gathered together and very few times did the first team Seminoles actually go head to head during the two hour session. The first part started indoors with quarterback Jordan Travis handing the ball to Lawrence Toafili for about twenty feet and then another down the middle with no win. The ride ended with a catch by wide receiver Andrew Parchment on a short digging route for about six yards after a five yard penalty amplified the offense. Other than a big run running back Treshaun Ward, not much happened offensively for quarterback Chubba Purdys’ drive. Defending defender Jarques McClellion gave him a sack that shot through the middle.

Outside, some nice catches were made by wide receivers Ontaria Wilson, Joshua Burrell and Keyshawn Helton in one on one with the defensive backs.

The team did a full 11 out of 11 and in the first game that went back, Jashaun Corbin rammed it down the middle for a first hit. On the next, Jordan Travis changes the game on the line of scrimmage and is purged by incoming defensive end Kier Thomas. He escapes but has to throw to Ontaria Wilson with Brendan Gant nearby. Travis passes it to Treshaun Ward and he jumps a long way down the sidelines for a first down. Then Jordan Travis tries with time in the bag to launch a bomb at receiver Darion Williamson, but it was broken up.

Another game that stood out was Jordan Travis moving (after being washed away by Keir Thomas) and finding Jashaun Corbin just past the front pylon. The potential touchdown was judged incomplete because the ball hit the ground or Corbin was not fully inbound when he caught the ball.

A big improvement from today’s camp was wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Granted he went up against the scouts team but he was able to catch and score on two 35m passes from Travis on go routes and would have had another but his route got thrown a bit off the road at the scrimmage he caught him and stepped out of borders. Wide receiver Joshua Burrell had a nice catch in this part of the practice.

Defensive defender Renardo Green got really physical once by putting the boomstick on a scout team player and knocking him out of bounds and had some really nice pass-breakups that day.

