



Next game: in Maryland 29-8-2021 | 2:00 MERION STATION, Pa. Four Hawks scored on Friday as the 20th-ranked Saint Joseph’s hockey team opened the season with a 4-0 win over Fairfield at Ellen Ryan Field. HOW IT HAPPENED The Hawks wasted no time in establishing themselves as last season’s top scorer early in this game. Anna Miller , took a pass from The weather in Manu Ghigliottic and sent it past Zoe Rosen for the first goal of the game, just over five minutes later. Freke van Tilburg opened her Hawk account with 20 seconds left in the first quarter, converted into a penalty corner. Cassidy Atchison and Katy Benton recorded assists. SJU’s German contingent doubled its lead in the second quarter, as Nika Hansen scored her first goal in the Crimson and Gray on a pass from Katelyn Coco halfway through the frame. Zoe Wohlleben then a minute later she stopped a rebound from a Hansen attempt for her first collegiate score at home. The Hawks held onto control in the second half, but were unable to extend the lead. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE The start of the game was delayed by 45 minutes due to lightning in the area. There was also a heavy shower, but it passed before the start of the game. SJU defeated Fairfield 17-3, including a 12-1 lead in the first half. Rosen made a game-high seven saves for the Stags. Robin Bleekemolen made two stops for the Hawks to book its third shutout. SJU also had an 8-2 lead in corner attempts that day. NEXT ONE The Hawks visit #9 Maryland on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM. The Terrapins’ season opener was canceled due to the weather after playing just five minutes against UMass Lowell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2021/8/27/-20-field-hockey-rolls-past-fairfield-4-0-in-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos