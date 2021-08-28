Bridgeman named to Preseason Haskins Watch List; 18th in Golf Channel Rankings – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





CLEMSON, SC Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman has been named to the 20-player preseason Fred Haskins Award Watch List for the 2021-22 season. The Award is presented each year to the best college golfer for men. Bridgeman is one of only two ACC players on the list as he is joined by Wake Forests Alex Fitzpatrick. Bridgeman was one of 11 semifinalists for the Haskins Award last year. Clemson has never let a player win the Haskins Award. Bridgeman is also in the top 20 individual players in the nation according to Golf Channels’ 2021-22 preseason rankings as he ranks 18th. The Inman, SC native was a Second-Team All-American according to the Golf Coaches Association and Golfweek.com last year. He finished the spring of 2021 as 10enationally by the Sagarin Computer Rankings. Bridgeman, an outstanding student, was named ACC’s Student Athlete of the Year for men’s golfing foe last season. He was also named first-team All-ACC on the course and Academic All-ACC. He was also named on the list of Academic Scholars Team by the Golf Coaches Association. Last year, Bridgeman averaged 70.11 strokes, the third best in Clemson’s history. He had six top 10 finishes in the nine tournaments the Tigers played, including two medalists, and led the team in rounds in the 1960s with 13 and undersized with 17. In 2021-22, he is second in history. Clemson in career batting average with a mark of 70.85. Only Doc Redman (70.70) is ahead of him. Bridgeman and the Tigers open the season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at the Mirabel Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona from September 10-12. The list of golfers on the preseason Haskins Award list is: Ludwig Aberg of Texas Tech, Sam Bennett of Texas A&M, Jacob Bridgeman van Clemson, Ricky Castillo of Florida, Eugenios Chacarra of Oklahoma State, Pierceson Coody of Texas, Alex Fitzpatrick of Wake Forest, Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida, Noah Goodwin of SMU, Ryan Hall of South Carolina, Cole Hammer of Texas, Bo Jin of Oklahoma State, Ryggs Johnston of Arizona State, Dylan Menante of Pepperdine, William Mouw of Peperdine, Trent Phillips of Georgia, David Puit of Arizona State, Sandy Scott of Texas Tech, Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford, and Travis Vick of Texas.

