Sooners RB depth gets more dire





According to multiple reports, Oklahoma football lost a second running back in the same week. Tre Bradford, who came to OU via the LSU transfer portal last season, is reportedly longer on the Oklahoma squad. Oklahoma’s student newspaper, OU Daily, was one of the first sources to share the story. Bradford’s departure comes just days after it was reported that Marcus Major, the Red Shirt’s sophomore, was ineligible for the fall semester for academic reasons. That leaves the Sooners with two stock market players in the running back position, Kennedy Brooks and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray, who was always expected to be OU’s two primary running backs this season. Given the current situation, keeping Brooks and Gray healthy becomes paramount. Bradford is reportedly considering moving back to LSU, according to SoonerScoop.com, a division of Rivals.com. Oklahoma has lost a total of six running backs since the end of the 2020 season. Rhamondre Stevenson, who led the Sooners in rushing last season, declared himself for the NFL Draft and TJ Pledger entered the transfer portal and is now in Utah. Seth McGowan was the OU’s third-biggest rusher a year ago, but in May he was one of two Oklahoma players charged with an alleged robbery. He was kicked out of the team and a month later Mikey Henderson, who was converted to run back from H-back/tight end, was charged with the same incident. Behind Brooks and Gray are two walk-on RBs: red shirt junior Jaden Knowles and red shirt sophomore Todd Hudson. Both were high school stars in Texas, and they both had scintillating performances in the Sooners’ spring game. Knowles carried the ball three times in the spring game for 31 yards and a touchdown; Hudson also had three carries for 38 yards. Spencer Rattler came to Oklahoma as a dual-threat quarterback, but he only got 81 running plays for 307 yards last season. A better option to fill the gap on the run back will probably come by converting one of the other players. Among those who could make the move is senior Jeremiah Hall, who has mostly been used as an H-back. Another possibility is red shirt freshman quarterback Michah Bowens, who switched from Penn State to OU during the off-season. Bowens was beaten as the third-string QB of the Sooners by Ralph Rucker, who preferred but he has the skills to handle the football. He ran for 1,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. It’s pretty clear that Brooks and Gray will bear most of the burden when the Sooners hit the ball, but it’s also pretty clear that they’ll need to do something to bolster the depth in that position group.

