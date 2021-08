8/27/21: Open Game Thread – Lookout Landing

After a disappointing display last night that dampened the excited Southern France energy in the park, the Mariners are looking to win another game against the Royals, a team with a worse record than the Detroit Tigers, against whom the Mariners also struggled to win. a single lone victory. The vibes, they’re bad. Logan Gilbert takes the mound tonight meaning the Mariners attack can’t be as sleepy as the last one [checks notes] uh season. Gilbert remains an incredibly talented pitcher, but he is currently going through some growing pains figuring out how to optimize his MLB-level arsenal and be consistent in his pitches. Despite the terrible box score in his last appearance against the Astros, he showed some improvement by not only relying on his fastball and mixing his pitches more, and he also seems to be playing with a new, harder version of his slider that is more like a cutter, hopefully to get the ball more on the ground. But all this remains a work in progress, and if the Mariners are to stand a chance tonight, the bats simply can’t be locked up in cold storage like they’ve been doing for months. The Mariners have nearly their strongest lineup to take on Kris Bubic, whose name you may recognize from some old Midshipmens Logs as he and Ljay Newsome battled it out for the title of MiLB Strikeout King. Like his thicc compatriot, Bubic doesn’t have an overwhelming fastball, so he compensates with a plus substitution. Hopefully the Mariners batters can get in good grades and see that fastball instead of dealing with the change; long at bats would also be helpful in reaching the Royals bullpen’s soft underbelly, especially if Gilbert gives up some runs of his own. News updates: The Mariners are hoping RJHP Justin Dunn can quickly throw off a bullpen in the next 4-5 days.

If he can’t, they will probably shut him down.

Dunn has been in the IL since June 18 with a right shoulder inflammation. Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) August 27, 2021 Sean Doolittle has also been added to the active roster and will be in uniform (#62) and available tonight. If you’re at the game tonight, wave to him and welcome him to Seattle! In a similar move, RHP Wyatt Mills was chosen for Triple-A. Tonight’s game is at 7:10 PT and can be found on all the usual bat channels: ROOT Sports NW (TV), 710 ESPN (radio), and MLB dot com for those of you following Gameday. As a reminder, tomorrow’s game has been moved to 1:00 PM so as not to conflict with the Seahawks game. And so it begins.

