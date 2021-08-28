Another earthquake with conference rescheduling sends college football totter – The Denver Post

The Southeastern Conference is getting bigger and somehow even stronger.

Three other major conferences have formed an alliance, whatever that means.

And the Big 12 is a dead man walking.

After a period of relative stability, college football enters a new season, reeling from the aftershocks of another major earthquake.

Even Nostradamus would not dare to guess how it will all end.

But that much is clear: The SEC will become a 16-team behemoth with the addition of Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas, a move set to happen no later than 2025 and likely earlier.

The Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 have all fallen back on defense, hoping that some sort of fuzzy partnership will somehow keep the SEC from spreading its tentacles even further.

Which leaves the Big 12 like an odd man out, seemingly destined to join the Southwest Conference and others in the pantheon of defunct leagues, remembered only by those who pick up a history book.

The SEC’s motives are clear: consolidate its stranglehold on college football — and, by extension, on all college athletics.

But the hastily put together partnership announced this week between the three most viable Power Five challengers (plus Notre Dame, a quasi-ACC member) must come with a clearly defined vision if it is to keep the SEC in check.