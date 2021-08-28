New Coach Building Chemistry with Dublin Jerome Celtics





Olivia Wawrzyniak developed a love of hockey while playing at the club level at Hilliard and then collegiately. That passion left Wawrzyniak with a desire to one day coach the sport. After graduating in 2020 from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, Wawrzyniak didn’t have to wait long to land that first high school coaching job. Wawrzyniak, 23, has taken over the Dublin Jerome program for Cara Wolfgram Evans, who retired after three seasons. Coaching is so different from playing, so you just have to change your mindset, Wawrzyniak said. The girls have the philosophy that they are just here to play hockey and have fun with it. Yes, we love to win, but losing is not the end of the world and built experience here. That improves team morale. Wolfgram Evans helped Wawrzyniak to the position and gave a positive recommendation. Wawrzyniak also impressed athletic director Joe Bline during the interview. She had a short-term and long-term plan for us, Bline said. She had a vision for the program and it really made it a nice transition from Cara to her. Her playing experience is invaluable, especially hiring someone who played in college. You get that top-level training and that dedication to the sport. It’s nice to have someone who’s been there. Wawrzyniak will try to maintain the recent success of the teams as it is consecutive winning seasons. The Celtics went 10-4-2 last year after 9-8-1 in 2019 for their first winning season since 2013. Coach introduced a few new drills that I definitely like, said senior midfielder Kennedy Faller. I want to have a nice season. Last year we had more wins than losses and I would like to continue that tradition. Since it’s my senior year, I want to have fun and of course I want to win. Wawrzyniak graduated from Hilliard Bradley in 2016 after a four-year career with the Hilliard Lynx club program. She played multiple positions for the Lynx before moving to the forward at Longwood. With her relatively young age, Wawrzyniak quickly bonded with her new players and shared stories of her successes at the club and collegiate level. She was an assistant coach in the New Albany high school program last season and has also coached at the club level. Wawrzyniak earned her first coaching win at Jerome with a 1-0 win over Hartley on August 23. Junior striker Sarah Bell scored and second-year goalkeeper Sydney Krasniewski made four saves. Both return from last season. I want to teach them the general game of hockey, Wawrzyniak said. Here in the Columbus area, I don’t think they learned the full extent of hockey at a young age, so hopefully I’ll get a program where it builds players who really play the game well. [email protected] @ThisWeekFrank COFFMAN Trainer: Emily Goliver, Season 2 Top players: Tess Blankenhorn, Hannah Brooks, Meia Kleinholz, Caroline Koehler, Reese McIntyre, Faye Mossman and Molly Nowak Main losses: Ellie Esterer, Abbey Harpster and Becca Saucier Last season: 1-14 general Standings COFHL West 2020: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Olentangy Orange (3-4-1 ), Coffman (1-6), Scioto (1-6), Olentangy Berlin (0-8) late season 2020: Lost to Columbus Academy 10-0 in District Tournament Second Round Outlook: One of the achievements Goliver was most proud of from her first season was getting the Shamrocks to receive the Central Ohio Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Team Sportsmanship Award. Coffman is looking for more success on the pitch after going 1-14, with the only win coming at Berlin 1-0 late in the season. Brooks (striker), Kleinholz (midfielder), Koehler (defender), McIntyre (midfielder) and Nowak (striker) lead a seven-man senior class, with juniors Molly Blankenhorn (midfielder), Tess Blankenhorn (goalie) and Molly Savage (midfielder). ) and sophomores Izzy Fry (midfielder), Sam Humphrey (goalkeeper) and Mossman (defender) were also expected to play a key role. citable: Our seniors were great. They have really stepped up and provided great leadership both on and off the field. I’m excited about what the team has looked like. …There is a competitiveness and drive for constant improvement that you as a coach always like to see. We’ve set some pretty ambitious goals, but everyone’s committed to working hard for each other to achieve those goals. Goliver Jarrod Ulrey JEROM Trainer: Olivia Wawrzyniak, first season Top players: Sarah Bell, Kennedy Faller, Sydney Krasniewski, Claire Page and Rhyan Rish Main losses: Catie Berniger, Olivia Brooks and Katelyn Root Last season: 10-4-2 general late season 2020: Defeated Granville 3-2; lost to Watterson 7-1 in the district semi-finals Outlook: Wawrzyniak is looking forward to the challenge of coaching at the high school level for the first time. After consecutive winning seasons, the Celtics return several key players led by Bell, who scored six goals last season. Krasniewski earned valuable playing time in goal as a freshman. Jerome finished with a winning record in the COFHL-Westand hopes to continue that progress. citable: It’s been a great start. The team has been great. I have a great assistant (Shannon Aumiller DePriest) and we have a good group of girls coming up. The children were very receptive. Wawrzyniak Frank DiRenna SCIOTO Trainer: Megan Kinnison, Season 5 Top players: Holland Bell, Yana Patel and Stephanie Speidel Main losses: Kayanaat Chaudhry, Michelle Hernandez, Fizza Khalid and Kimberly Markram Last season: 5-10-2 general late season 2020: certainly Columbus school for girls 3-1; lost to UA 2-0 in second round of district tournament Outlook: Kinnison went into the season looking to fill in numerous gaps after several key players chose not to compete this season. With 24 players on the roster, Scioto does not have a junior varsity team after teaming up for two seasons. The Irish will be led by Bell, a senior midfielder who is committed to Ohio state. She was expected to miss the first part of the season with a left foot injury. Sophomore Mariana Araujo is the starting goalkeeper. Scioto opened on August 21 with a 2-1 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills behind goals from Speidel, senior defender and junior midfielder Rafiah Minna. citable: I am happy with the direction. We have a really good freshman class that came in that is very strong and athletic. Unfortunately and unexpectedly, we lost a large number of returnees. We lost about five starters who would have been strong players for us this year. … The Netherlands is a leader on and off the field. She can really send the ball to the center of the field. She’s a great kid. Kinnisone Frank DiRenna

