Bhavina Patel Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel Makes History, Becomes First Indian Table Tennis Player To Medal At Paralympics | News Tokyo Paralympic Games







The 34-year-old Indian defeated her Serbian opponent 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in a quarterfinal that lasted 18 minutes.

She will take on Zhang Miao from China in the semifinals on Saturday, but she is assured of at least bronze. There is no bronze medal play-off in TOKYO: Bhavinaben Patel made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Paralympics after entering the semi-finals with a stunning straight-game victory over the world’s number five Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the women’s singles class 4 event.The 34-year-old Indian defeated her Serbian opponent 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in a quarterfinal that lasted 18 minutes.She will take on Zhang Miao from China in the semifinals on Saturday, but she is assured of at least bronze. There is no bronze medal play-off in Tokyo Paralympic Games table tennis, and both losing semi-finalists are guaranteed bronze. 1st Indian to secure a #ParaTableTennis medal Lost her opening match then won 3 in a row. In her quarter f https://t.co/fHGHFk3Xpj — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) 1630064436000 Bhavinaben is from Sundhiya village in Mehsana district of Gujarat. She moved to Ahmedabad after getting married to Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat. Her father runs a small cutlery shop in the village.

“She is 90 percent disabled, but she has the willpower and determination of ten able-bodied individuals. I am inspired by her will and confidence,” Nikunj told PTI, referring to his wife’s disability due to childhood polio.

The chairman of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, who is also in Tokyo, was quick to congratulate Bhavinaben.

“It is certain that we can see a medal from her. Tomorrow morning’s match (semi-final) is a huge decision which color of the medal she will win,” she said in a video image on her Twitter handle. Bhavina and Sakina make us so proud… And wait and see what color medal Bhavina makes, confirms a medal.. https://t.co/2jwudBlws0 – Deepa Malik (eepDeepaAthlete) 1630065034000 In 2017, the board of directors of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had approved the request of the International Table Tennis Federation to remove the playoff for third place in all medal events and award bronze to both losing semifinalists .

Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben defeated Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 in round of 16 to become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the quarter-finals at the Paralympics.

Athletes in the Class 4 category have reasonable sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lesion of the lower spinal cord or cerebral palsy. Bhavina in semifinal!! @BhavinaPatel6 wins her Class 4 quarterfinal match 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-7) against #SRB Bori https://t.co/BgWQMK8wwu — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 163061366000 “I could win my semi-final thanks to the support of the people in India. Please keep supporting me so I can win my semi-final,” said Patel after the quarter-final.

She had entered the knock-out round after winning one match and losing the other group match.

Compatriot Sonalben Manubhai Patel had lost both of her group matches on Thursday to get out of the competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/tokyo-paralympics/tokyo-paralympics-paddler-bhavina-defeats-defending-champion-rankovic-storms-into-semis/articleshow/85685859.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos