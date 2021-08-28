For Jimmy Hayes, Dorchester Youth Hockey was where it all started





Jimmy Hayes’ obituary, a much prematurely written obituary, asks people to honor his memory by donating to Dorchester Youth Hockey, the local youth hockey program where he began a career playing the sport he loved. Even after finding success at Boston College and as a pro in the National Hockey League, the 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Hayes always remembered his roots in Dorchester. Jimmy has never forgotten where he came from, said Shaun OSullivan, a longtime board member of Dorchester Youth Hockey. Every experience he had, he brought back to the neighborhood. Hayes grew up on Westglow Street and spent countless hours skating on the Devine Rink on Morrissey Boulevard.

Hayes’ obituary states that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorchester Youth Hockey. On Monday morning, members of Dorchester Youth Hockey will hold a special salute on Hallet Street during the funeral procession for Hayes, who died unexpectedly on August 23 at the age of 31. Timmy Berardinelli, 40, a close friend of Hayes, remembers how he started playing for Dorchester Youth Hockey as a Squirt, the level of hockey for kids 10 and under. His grandfather taught him to skate at a very young age, Berardinelli said. He played Mite hockey in Charlestown, and in Squirts he came over to Dorchester Youth Hockey. It was a great place to start. Linda Perkins and Charlie Pero were two of his favorite coaches. Hayes continued to play for Dorchester Youth Hockey until he was a Bantam and then went on to play for Noble and Greenough School in Dedham. From there, he won an NCAA Championship at Boston College and then played seven years in the NHL, including two seasons with the Bruins. Jimmy has achieved a lot in life, but one of his proudest achievements, besides being a husband and father, was fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a professional hockey player, reads an obituary posted by Funeral Home John J. OConnor and Son. Jimmy lived for hockey from a very young age and was determined to have success in his career. The hockey community brought so much joy into his life. Words cannot describe how much Dorchester Youth Hockey cared, Berardinelli said. It was his foundation. His community. That’s where it all started. OSullivan recalled how Hayes and the rest of the Boston College hockey team would come to Dorchester during his college days to conduct skills sessions for the kids in the neighborhood. They had all the kids on the ice, OSullivan said. There would be a bunch of snotty kids just following them….and they were so graceful. OSullivan said Hayes and his brother Kevin, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, always made it a point to connect with the kids on the Dorchester Youth Hockey program, whether it was a skills clinic, speaking at a banquet or play a game of street hockey with them. They always had time for the kids, OSullivan said. They shared what they had and paved the way for everyone. OSullivan said the loss of Hayes was devastating. He has touched so many people, OSullivan said. It’s just so sad. The family is in pain. The whole community is. Visiting time is Sunday between 13.00 and 20.00 in Florian Hall at 55 Hallet St in Dorchester. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Anns Church on Neponset Avenue in Dorchester, and when the church reaches capacity, services will also be streamed live at Florian Hall. The funeral will be too streamed online. The Dorchester Youth Hockey Stick Salute to Hayes will take place at 10:30am on Hallet Street. Donations in memory of Hayes can be made to Dorchester Youth Hockey c/o Phil Olsen, 38 Laban Pratt Road, Dorchester, MA 02122, according to his obituary. Emily Sweeney can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

