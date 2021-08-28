Overcoming Challenges Butterfly Table Tennis





(by Natalie Chan) Weeks of practice every day for hours and it finally paid off! Spartans Table Tennis Club had its first ever tournament in June of this year and I was very excited to be able to participate. My goal was to make it to the semi-finals of the U19 event. However, I knew it was going to be difficult because I was the eighth seed. I should beat the best seed in my group and not lose to the person placed below me. In the group stage I won the group by beating the leading group 3-1. My serve won a lot of points in this match and I practiced my serve a lot for this tournament, so I was happy to see my work paying off. I was also able to have good control, which ultimately helped me win. I won the other match 3-0, so I moved out of the group! I was placed fourth in the singles, so I got a bye in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals I played the second seed of the event. I started the game by winning the first two games 11-5 and 11-3. I was able to place the balls wide for every ball in the rallies, which gave me a huge lead. However, I started to lose focus and lost the next game 5-11. In the match after that I lost a good 10-12. After losing the previous two games, I got more nervous. My hands were shaking and I was unable to play the quality I had played before. I was 8-10 behind and I was calmer and just focused on each point. Then I won 4 points in a row to win the match 3-2. The finals were late at night and I was going to play against another girl to whom I had already lost several times. I knew what I was running into and before I started I thought about strategies, weaknesses and strengths. I was upset when I lost the first game 5-11. However, I persevered and won the next game 11-5, leveling the game. Winning that game gave me a boost and I started to mix up my serve and placings. I ended the game by winning the next two games 11-7 and 11-9. I was delighted to win the U19 event, not only because it was my first time, but also because I was able to perform well. Finally, it would not be possible for me to keep improving without all the support from my parents, coaches and sponsor. Special thanks to my coaches at Spartans Table Tennis Center for the great training, encouragement and coaching. I also want to thank Bowmar Sports for sponsoring me and providing the best equipment. Stay up to date with Butterfly professional table tennis gear, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.

