Two W Series drivers hospitalized after crash in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying





Six drivers from the all-female W Series had to undergo a medical check-up on Friday, two were taken to hospital for further examination after a serious crash during a qualifying session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spaniard Belen Garcia, Beitske Visser of the Netherlands, Norwegian Ayla Agren and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein were involved in the crash that took place on the infamous Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer circuit. Qualifying took place shortly after the end of the second practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix in Formula 1 on the same circuit. “All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further check-ups,” the W Series tweeted. that qualifying session.” After two cars bounced into a tire wall, another car approaching them flew backwards. A car shot up into the air and poked its front nose against the tire wall after being punctured by another vehicle. A sixth car behind them lost control and slid to the right, but avoided contact with the others. Qualifying resumed and defending champion Jamie Chadwick took pole position. Several F1 drivers struggled with grip during their practice sessions, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen both breaking the barriers. Two years ago, French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed on the same track after a high-speed crash in a Formula 2 race, while drivers also accelerated uphill to Eau Rouge. Hubert, 22, who raced for the British Arden team, died after an estimated 257 km/h collision with 20-year-old American driver Juan-Manuel Correa, who suffered serious injuries and was induced into a coma. Earlier this month, there was a serious crash at the track during the Spa 24 Hours, requiring drivers Jack Aitken and Davide Rigon to be treated in hospital. The W series is in its second season. This year it will be showcased alongside eight Formula 1 races. No female driver has competed in an F1 race since Lella Lombardi in 1976. Susie Wolff was the last woman to compete in an F1 weekend when she drove for Williams during a practice session at the British GP in 2015.

