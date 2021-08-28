Roundtable discussion football prediction UConn 2021

After a one-year hiatus, UConn football returns to action on Saturday afternoon as the Huskies travel west at 2:00 PM to face Fresno State. While the last two seasons UConn played have been far from great, there is some hope that Randy Edsall and the Huskies took advantage of the year off to actually get bigger, faster and stronger.

With more continuity in the coaching staff, a number of key players returning on both sides of the ball and an exciting schedule, there is some hope the Huskies can put together their best season yet in the second round under Edsall.

To prepare for kick-off, we looked at the team position by position and looked at each of their opponents. Now it’s time for our predictions, led by our football writers, as we attempt to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding the Huskies this season. Let us know your predictions in the comments!

Who will finish the season as a starting quarterback?

Luke Swanson: I said in my appearance on The UConn Pod that I think Jack Zergiotis will start the season as quarterback, but I do think that Steven Krajewski will end the season as UConn’s starting quarterback. There’s little evidence to back up this claim, but Krajewski has a ton of arm talent so it’s very possible he’s making it on merit, and I could also see UConn’s coaching staff trying something different in the brutal last three games of the UConn scheme.

Aman Kidwai: Give me Swaggy Z baby!

Dan Madigan: I agree with Luke and Aman here. I think in the long run it should lose its job for Zergiotis. As a freshman at the time, he was struggling to make decisions, but I’m betting there will be an improvement in that area this season, and I love his ability to toss the ball across the field.

Daniel Connolly: I’m a big Jack Zergiotis man. I know he had some really rough moments as a real freshman, but he flashed a pretty high ceiling at times. Few players will succeed if freshman quarterback Dan Orlovsky completed less than 50 percent of his passes and had more interceptions than touchdowns as a freshman. I’m not comparing the two quarterbacks in any way, but I thought Zergiotis showed enough potential that, with the right development, he could become quite good.

Over/Under: 1,000 rushing yards for Kevin Mensah

LS: I have to take it easy here. He hasn’t dived below the 1000-meter mark since his freshman year at Storrs, and the quarterback/wide receiver situation is much the same, so the Huskies will probably lean on him just as much. UConn maybe even [gasp] will lead some matches this year, giving him even more chances to pound the rock.

IF: I really think UConn will use more options from the backfield, but I also think Kevin Mensah will have his eye on the all-time UConn record, which requires a shadow over 1,100 meters, and will also be looking to boost his design stock as much as possible. It wouldn’t be good to have a productivity dip after crossing the line as a sophomore and junior.

DM: Mensah is arguably the most underrated running back in the program’s history. In fact, he has been effective from the moment he stepped on campus and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. There’s no reason he can’t make it three in a row, and if he wants to, Edsall should give him every possible chance to become the school principal in hasty recruits.

DC: Over, over, over. Mensah is the definition of a workhorse back and while it seems like UConn has more options in the backfield I still think the senior will get the most carries. If he’s not the focal point of the offense, Id would be shocked.

Leading receiver

LS: If Cam Ross is not the lead receiver for UConn by the end of 2021, something has gone seriously wrong. He nearly doubled down on 2019’s second leading receiver, Matt Drayton, and the latter has been out for a year with a knee injury. I’d go so far as to predict that the sophomore will receive more than 1,000 yards, and that even more will have to be relied upon to carry the receiving payload in Drayton’s absence.

IF: Following Luke’s lead, Ross would need an injury or a miraculous breakthrough not to take this one. But anything is possible!

DM: This is definitely Ross to lose, but I think Jay could give Rose a nudge to lead the team at receptions. And don’t sleep on Jayce Medlock!

DC: It’s hard to take anyone other than Ross.

Leading tackler

LS: I’m going to pick Jackson Mitchell as the breakthrough player in the UConn defense in 2021. Between him and Fortt, Mitchell had two tackles less on 50 snaps less in defense, so if both play the same amount of games I think Mitchell has the advantage. A highly regarded high school recruit, Mitchell is a great athlete and now, according to the coaching staff, has an even greater eye for the game.

IF: Omar Fortt, I think the hell stays on the field when passing downs and getting a lot of tackles in both phases of the game as a result.

DM: DJ Morgan. While not technically a starter at this point, he should still get plenty of snaps and placed fourth on the team in tackles in 2019 despite only playing in 10 games. He should bring a lot of stability to the center of the UConn defense.

DC: I’ve been a huge Omar Fortt man since watching him play in an exposure camp at Cheshire Academy many years ago, so I have to go with him. Hell is right in the middle of the defense and the d-line should be good enough to give Fortt plenty of chances to play.

Groundbreaking achievements

LS: Outside of Mitchell, I think defensive end Kevon Jones has the potential to make his mark on the UConn defense heading into 2021. His 23 quarterback pressures in 2019 matched Travis Jones’ number, and while he’s expected to have more as an edge rusher than Travis as an interior lineman to match a legit NFL draft candidate in any stat is impressive. Kevon led his position group in tackles and QB hits, and was also extremely solid in pass coverage. If he can pull it all together, UConn’s defenses will be truly formidable next season.

IF: My heart says Swaggy Z, but I’m going with Lwal Uguak. It may not be fair to say that a man who had four sacks and four TFL in 2019 could break through. But with a lot of focus (rightly) on Travis Jones, I expect Uguak to make his mark in a big way as a backfield disruptor. He has a great size and a great engine and will be surrounded by talent so that protections cannot attack him. I hope he celebrates against the smaller teams.

DM: This may be cheating, but I think Travis Jones is making the leap from being a really good player at UConn to one that gets some serious NFL Draft hype at the end of the season. Jones has been one of the only bright spots in the Huskies defense since arriving in 2018, and seems to have taken advantage of the year off to build up and establish himself as one of the better defensive linemen in the country. If he can become a first-day-caliber NFL Draft pick, he might be able to fix some of UConn’s old defensive problems on his own.

DC: Can I say Omar Fortt again? I know he’s been a starter in the UConns defense for a few years but I think after the season hell as Edsall says will be bigger, faster and stronger and from just another defender to one of the Huskies- top players will go. My backup choice would probably be Kevon Jones, who has been flashing throughout his career but has experienced some ups and downs. I see him terrorizing offensive lines this season.

Over/under 2.5 wins

LS: I’m going to answer how I think a lot of UConn fans would do, and talk about. I think, with two FCS schools, albeit very good ones on the schedule, plus UMass, if we really think UConn has improved since the extreme depths of 2018 and 2019, you have to believe they’re going to get at least three wins.

IF: A little over 3. I think there could be a loss in the two FCS games, but UMass, Middle Tennessee, Vanderbilt and even Wyoming should be competitive games for this UConn team, especially if we are to believe there is a unique advantage was sitting out in 2020 and growing a young team without having to go through a demoralizing season.

DM: I may be drinking a little Kool-Aid here, but I think four wins is a real possibility for this team, although three is more likely. But between the two FCS games and the games Aman mentioned above, there is a real path to four wins on this schedule. The losses will probably be ugly, and a loss to Yale will play a big part, but I hope Edsall and UConn have improved enough to win the games they’re expected to win, and maybe sneak away with one or two more.

DC: I think three should be the bare minimum. I don’t care how good Holy Cross and Yale are, they both have to win. Meanwhile, UMass is probably worse than one (or both) of the FCS teams, so that should be a win too. There is so much uncertainty around this team that I think 0-12 to six wins or more is a possibility. But as for a prediction, I’m going 4-8.