Wylie team tennis off to a good start at Abilene ISD Tournament





The Wylie tennis team opened the Abilene ISD tournament on Friday with a pair of wins. The Bulldogs (16-1) defeated both Vernon and Keller Timber Creek by matching 18-1 scores to take a 2-0 record in Saturdays matches. Riding past a solid Class 4A Vernon squad, Wylie lost only in mixed doubles, while the only loss came against Timber Creek when Vincent Mercado suffered an injury due to cramps. The Wylie girls dominated Timber Creek with Stealey Crousen, Kate Delgado and Kendall Alford all winning 6-0, 6-0 in singles while Makeda Marquardt won 6-0, 6-1 and Carly Bontke 6-2 , won 6-0. All three girls’ doubles matches were won 8-0. Wyiie continues on Saturday, taking on Abilene Highs No. 2 team at 9am and Canyon Randall at 2pm Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. ABILENE ISD TOURNAMENT Wylie 18, Vernon 1 BOYS SINGLES Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Kell Casteberry 6-2, 4-6, 10-6; Vincent Mercado, Wylie, def. Max Jones 6-4, 6-3; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Deen Kieschnick 6-2, 6-2; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Deandre Sims 6-2, 6-3; Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Schuyler Brown 6-1, 6-2; Grant Bristow, Wylie, def. Christopher Martinez 6-1, 6-1. BOYS DOUBLE GAME Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Castle Berry/Quilin 6-3, 6-0; Mercado/Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Jones/Gonzales 6-1, 7-6 (6); McPherson/Bristow, Wylie, def. Brown/Martinez 6-2, 6-2. GIRLS SINGLES Carly Bontke, Wylie, def. Presleigh Smith 6-0, 6-0; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Alexa Goco 6-1, 6-2; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Lilly Jones 60, 6-1; Makeda Marquand, Wylie, def. Alexis Delagarza 6-0, 6-0; Kendall Alford, Wylie, def. Paige Patterson 6-4, 6-1; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Kristina Urista 6-1, 6-2. GIRLS DOUBLE GAME Bontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Goodman/Varela 6-3, 6-0; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Patterson/Smith 6-2, 6-2; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Jones/Urista 6-1, 6-0. MIXED DOUBLE GAME Kieschnick/Goco, Vernon, def. Rose/Qinami 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-11. RECORDS Vernon N/A; Wylie 15-1. Wylie sure. Keller Timber Creek 18-1 BOYS SINGLES Trevor Short, Wylie, def. Matthew Bacarella 6-2, 6-2; William Massey, KTC, def. Vincent Mercado 6-0, 4-2 (inj); Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Adam Schroeder 6-4, 6-0; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. John Pfizer 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Jaden Abelon 6-2, 6-1; Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Ethan Fletcher 8-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAME Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Bacarella/Pfizer 8-1; Mercado/Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Abelon/Massey 8-5; Grant Bristow/McPherson, Wylie, def. Schroder/Savage 8-3. GIRLS SINGLES Carly Bontke, Wylie, def. Jolie Seoane 6-2, 6-0; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, Eleven. Tracy Le 6-0, 6-0; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Courtney Wittrock 6-0, 6-0; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Logan Knight 6-0, 6-1; Kendall Alford, Wylie, def. Peyton Dearing 6-0, 6-0; Suhelja Qinami, Wylie, def. Lynda Wurtele 8-1. GIRLS DOUBLE GAME Bontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Le/Knight 8-0; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Best Wittrock 8-0; Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Loy/Wurtele 8-0. MIXED DOUBLE GAME Rose/Qinami, Wylie, def. Fletcher/Seoane 8-3. RECORDS Keller Timber Creek N/A; Wylie 16-1.

