Nationals vs. Mets – Game Recap – August 27, 2021

NEW YORK — Paolo Espino scored a career-high seven, while also hitting for his first single and scoring in the majors to give the Washington Nationals a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets on Friday-evening.

The loss was the 19th in 25 games this month for the Mets, who came in August atop the NL East but are now as close to last as they are at the first 8 1/2 games behind leading Atlanta and 8 1/2 games ahead of Miami in fifth place.

We did our best and did our best, said Javier Bez, who homered the Mets in the fourth inning. We just have to keep our heads up. I just have to come back tomorrow and try again. It’s going to bounce our way one day.

The Mets are 2-12 in their last 14 games, a streak of eight consecutive defeats in games decided by one point. It is New York’s longest run of such series since a nine-game slip in one-run match in 2018.

We made the moves to keep the game close and the pitchers did a great job, said Mets manager Luis Rojas. Again, another one run game that we just can’t turn around because of our foul. Just keep working hard. We have to be better tomorrow.

Only two players got past first base against Espino and four relievers. Francisco Lindor tripled with two outs in the first and stranded when Bez struckout. Sixteen of the last 18 Mets batters were dropped after Bez’s home run.

Espino (4-4) gave up three hits and walked no in five innings. His previous high of six strikeouts was set three times, most recently against Milwaukee last Saturday.

He gave us five strong innings. I’ve mapped out what I want to do before the game,” said Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

Kyle Finnegan, who gave up a walk-off homer to Pete Alonso in the previous game between the teams at Citi Field on August 12, walked the Mets slugger who started on the ninth before locking up his sixth save by Lindor into a force out and get Bez to hit into a double play.

The last time I stepped up that hill, I wasn’t doing so well, Finnegan said. (Bez) tries to hit it deep and he tries to win the game for his team. I wanted to get him on the ground and we turned the doubles around. If it works exactly the way you hope it did, it’s great.

Espino helped his cause by fueling the Nationals two-run third inning with a leadoff single against Rich Hill (6-6). Victor Robles was hit by a pitch and Alcides Escobar singled before Espino scored on a groundout by Juan Sotos. Josh Bell followed with an RBI single.

Escobar finished with two goals.

Hill gave up five hits and walked without striking out eight batters in five innings.

It’s disappointing, just that third inning, Hill said. I expect more from myself, to keep the other team at bay and give us a good chance of winning the game.

Alonso was hitting 0 for 3 as his career-high 10-game heat streak ended. Brandon Nimmos career-high eight-game streak ended when he went 0 for 4.

RAIN, RAIN GONE AWAY

Severe afternoon thunderstorms delayed the start of the game by 21 minutes. The Mets have had to postpone nine home games this season and one game at Yankee Stadium on July 2 due to rain.

NOT OVER THE HILL

Hill became the third 40-year old starting pitcher for Mets to strike out at least eight batters and walk no batter in an outing. Tom Glavine did it on May 27, 2006 at age 40 and Bartolo Colon did it four times, most recently at age 43 on July 26, 2016.

Hi, JERRY

The Mets will be No. 36 pull out in honor of Jerry Koosman ahead of Saturday’s game. The lefthanded Koosman hit 140-137 with a 3.09 ERA and 1,799 strikeouts in 12 seasons with the club and won the 1969 World Series clincher. He was shared by the Mets with the Minnesota Twins in 1978.

Koosman is second in team history in starts, complete games, innings pitched and shutouts, third in wins and seventh in ERA. His number is the sixth retired by the Mets and the third worn by a member of the 1969 champions, along with manager Gil Hodges (14) and ace Tom Seaver (41). Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza (31), original Mets manager Casey Stengel (37) also had their numbers retired. Jackie Robinson (42) had his number retired by every team in the majors.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: C Tomas Nido (left thumb) was activated from the injured list. Fellow C Chance Sisco was given an option on Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding roster move. RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John Surgery), who pitched an inning for Single-A Brooklyn on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch at least another inning for Brooklyn Sunday. If he returns to the Mets this season, it will likely be as a reliever.

NEXT ONE

Nationals: LHP Sean Nolin (0-2, 9.00 ERA) makes his second start at Citi Field, which is about 30 miles from his hometown of Seaford on Long Island.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA), another Long Island native, will aim for double digit wins for the fourth time in his career.

——