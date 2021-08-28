Louisville Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

Louisville Football had seven Offensive Linemen scholarships on its roster in 2019 that were on its roster in 2018. While that group brought back four guys with a lot of gaming experience, it also included a backup with gaming experience, and that player, TJ McCoy had lost his starting job that led to him switching in the first place. Scott Satterfield and the staff are now in a position where they really have to make choices about who deserves to start.

Lousiville got some good news after last season when Cole Bentley decided to return to school for his extra season. Bentley has been a mainstay on Lousiville’s offensive line and his 40 appearances in his career give him the experience you want in the middle position. This will be his third year on the offensive and you should feel good about the potential of the line taking a big step forward with him making the calls.

Bryan Hudson has been listed as a backup at Center this summer, but he will likely be the backup in all three interior positions. Hudson has been seen as a starter by Scott Satterfield, which says a lot about how the staff should feel about the projected starting five. Hudson has versatility and is an athletic player who has performed well as a Track & Field athlete. I expect he will see a lot of the field this season.

Caleb Chandler was a player I thought would have a breakthrough last season, but it just happened for whatever reason. Chandler played well alongside Mechi Becton in 2019, but apparently playing next to a footballer mutant can make you look a little better than not playing next to that mutant. However, I think Chandler will have a good season and show that he is a high-level lineman who should get some recognition from the media and the analysis people.

On the other hand at Right Guards, Adonis Boone will try to show that he is a better fit inside after some problems with Left Tackle last season. In my opinion, Boone was a good example of the lack of draft that Lousiville had up front. He is a good player who is probably better suited to playing indoors, but they had no option to replace him at Tackle. This year they have more players to work with and Boone should be in a better position to succeed.

The other player we should see as a backup to the Guard spots is Luke Kandra. He came to Louisville with a strong profile as a recruit, but he didn’t make it on the field last season. On 6-4/309 Kandra has grown into his frame and is listed as one of the top eight guys UofL feels comfortable playing with. While he may be at the bottom of that list right now, I think he should see the field if Lousiville decides to go with a real rotation this year.

Renato Brown returns this year as a starter to Right Tackle after being the primary starter last season. Brown had some freshman moments last season, but he was one of the first players Louisville made available to the media this summer, which tells me he has matured into his role. Brown clearly has talent and I hope he can really tap into that talent and become a consistent player for this offense.

The man most often mentioned by the coaching staff is Trevor Reid. After getting a lot of attention online last summer after a 6-5/285lb backflip, Reid has put on about 20lbs and it looks like he has no fat on his body. Reid is arguably the biggest factor in how this offense performs as he is essentially the only change from last season. Lousiville had a really hard time protecting Malik Cunningham last season so it would be very helpful to add a man to the group who could even be close to Mechi Becton on a bad day.

Michael Gonzalez will be your likely backup at the Tackle positions as the staff really like him and he has been named in that group of eight. I would also expect the staff to feel pretty good about playing Austin Collins and Joshua Black when it comes down to it. Both played against Wake Forest last season and played well after struggling early in the game.

BREAKOUT CANDIDATE

Trevor Reid feels like the right choice here, but I actually think Renato Brown is going to be the guy who’s going to have a big year. UofL had a choice last year to play him as a freshman or play a veteran in Cam DeGeorge. they clearly see something in him as he was the starter and he showed real promise. I think another year on the attack and another year working on his body will bring him that potential that the staff see in him.