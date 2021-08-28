Sports
Blue Jays vs. Tigers – Game Recap – August 27, 2021
DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park homerun in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Friday-evening.
Reyes, who batted for Zack Short, started the inning with a sinking drive to the middle. Josh Palacios missed a dive on the catch and the ball rolled towards the wall. Reyes hit third base at full speed and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely to the plate under Marcus Semien’s high relay throw.
I’m happy because that’s the first in my career and we got the win, said Reyes through a translator. But (third base coach) Santiago deserves all the credit as soon as I got second, I saw him wave me home so I ran as fast as I could.
Blue Jays manager Charley Montoyo said he would discuss the game with his rookie centerfielder on Saturday.
He’s a young guy and he’s trying to make a game, but that was a mistake,” Montoyo said. Talking tomorrow, but he knows it was the wrong piece.
Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a go-ahead inside the park homerun, according to the Tigers. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit an inside-the-park home run on June 2, 1976.
That was an incredible entry from (Santiago), said Tigers manager AJ Hinch. (Corey) Dickerson did a good job supporting the game but we always preach that we are aggressive and we forced them to make a perfect relay and it went high.
Jose Cisnero (3-4) took the win and Gregory Soto threw the ninth for his 16th save. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after giving up the Reyes homerun.
Neither starter was involved in the decision. Matt Manning of Detroit gave up one run on six hits in six innings.
He did well, but we’re really struggling on the record, said Montoyo. I think it’s more about us not swinging the bats than someone throwing.
Steven Matz gave up one run in six innings, albeit with only four hits. He stayed in the game after being hit on the right ankle by a line drive, a play which he turned into a 1-3-1 by racing for first place before the throw of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
At that point, you don’t even think about pain, you just try to get out of it, he said. It only started to hurt after the game, but I was fine.
The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the third on doubles by Bo Bichette and Guerrero Jr.
Kevin Smith got close to making it 2-0 in the fourth, but Tigers centerfielder Derek Hill reached over the fence to retrieve a potential home run ball. Instead, the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera, the 2,959th hit of his career.
With one out in the seventh, Adam Cimber first threw away a pickoff attempt to move Eric Haase into third place. Cimber escaped trouble on a grounder to the mound and a pop-up.
We got that great opportunity in the seventh and didn’t get it, increasing Victor’s game in the eighth, Hinch said.
MOVES:
TORONTO: The Blue Jays put LHP Brad Hand on the mourning list and recalled RHP Connor Overton from Triple-A Buffalo. Toronto also claimed OF Jarrod Dyson on waivers from the Kansas City Royals.
He’s an older man who’s been to the World Series, so we think it’s a perfect time for him to come and help us, Montoyo said of Dyson.
DETROIT: The Tigers have named LHP Ian Krol after the game to make way for the roster on Jos Urea, Saturday’s scheduled starter. Urea has been out with a groin strain since July 17.
HONEST NO. 500
The Tigers celebrated Cabrera’s 500th home run before the bottom of the first inning. Members of his family changed the counter in left-centerfield from 499 to 500, and he emerged from the dugout to a standing ovation. Awkwardly, Matz had to watch the ceremony from the mound, five days after giving up the landmark Toronto homer.
We had to tell Miggy something was going to happen because we didn’t want him to swing in the cage and miss it, Hinch said. I don’t think he knew his family was there though, so that was nice.
The board was quietly changed to the current number – 501 during the second inning.
NEXT ONE
The teams continue their weekend streak on Saturday night, with Urena (2-8, 6.19) on the schedule against Alex Manoah (5-2, 3.18).
