Former education professor becomes new Tiger Boys tennis coach

New Centralia High School boys tennis coach Scott Snyder may have more than three times the experience of his most experienced players, but he still sticks to a simple approach. This season he will make only two requests to his players: always 110% stake and always have fun.

It’s a tough time being a high school student, he said, and there are significant stressors for students in their personal and academic lives. So he’s working to make sure the court isn’t another place under pressure.

“The mental part of the game, that’s my strength,” Snyder said, adding later, “I think I kind of have a different philosophy (for) teaching or coaching than a lot of people. I don’t stress to win. I prefer that the players go out and have fun… When you play a match three things can happen to you: you can win, you can beat or you lose And of course if you lose you beat yourself and so that’s what I’m trying to coach, that part: letting your opponent beat, not beat yourself.”

Snyder started playing tennis at the age of 5. At the age of 11 he taught beginners. In high school, his team won the state championship and finished second in the country in 1979.

After he started college, he and a friend played doubles in satellite tournaments for six months. In fact, between the income from their wins and the cost of traveling and playing, they broke down financially. Snyder decided it was time to get serious about school, so he dropped out of tournaments and completed his accounting studies, while continuing to teach tennis.

He eventually became a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) certified teaching professional. When his family moved to Florida, Snyder served as interim director of tennis at Isleworth Golf & Country Club before handing over the position to Ray Ruffels, an Australian pro player who made the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon in 1978 (while teaming with Billie Jean King).

After that position, he coached high school tennis and group lessons in Florida, but his main focus became working with children who wanted to become pros or earn tennis scholarships.

When he and his wife retired, they moved from Florida to Kentucky, where Snyder took time off coaching to become a volunteer firefighter. Finally, his dentist came to him with the news of two young men playing doubles who had exhausted their search for a strong local coach. Their goal was to make it to the state tournament. With Snyder’s help, they reached the state quarterfinals. He loved it and planned to go back and coach in high school the following year, when the pandemic called off the season after just one game.

Snyder and his wife then moved to Lewis County to be closer to their daughter in Gaston, Oregon.

TJ Underwood, a USPTA certified tennis pro at Thorbeckes in Chehalis, told him about the vacant position as head coach for the Centralia High School boys’ team.

“And here I am; I’m coaching again,” said Snyder. “We had our first practice session (Tuesday), and it’s a great group of kids. And of course I think Deb (Keahey), the girls’ coach, really like her a lot.”

He hopes his players can take his lessons with them when they leave the field. He believes the mental toughness they gain from the sport can have a lasting impact. It’s both an individual sport and a team sport, he said, so it promotes personal growth and teaches players to work together for a common goal.

“It just builds character,” he said.

The season schedule is still being finalized, although Centralia is likely to play its first game in about two weeks.

“It’s just dealing with all the personalities and seeing what keywords work on certain people, and you just go from there to make it work,” Snyder said. “I’ve had negative coaches, positive coaches and I think 99% of people respond positively. Let’s make it fun and make it as easy as possible.”