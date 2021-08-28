Tokyo Paralympic Games: Paddler Bhavina Patel advances to final





Bhavinaben Patel competed in the women's singles class 4 table tennis final of Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. She defeated China's Zhang Miao 7-11,11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. Entering the semifinals on Friday, Bhavina secured India's first medal in table tennis at the Paralympic Games and the country's first medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. After losing the first set 7-11, the Indian came back strong and took the second 11-7 by winning six points on her own serve. The third set saw a comprehensive victory for Bhavina trailing 11-4. The Indian took the early lead at the start of the set and helped her win by a huge margin.



However, Bhavina lost the fourth set before the Indian made another brilliant comeback in the deciding set to secure a spot in the final. Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4 Updates: Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarter Final, Bhavinaben Patel Reaches TT Final

“This is a great achievement, as everyone says it is very difficult to beat China, but I proved today that nothing is impossible if you want it with all your heart,” said Bhavina. YEARS. “Tomorrow is my last game and I am preparing for the same. I want everyone to keep praying for me so that I can perform well,” she added. “If I continue to perform like this, I will definitely win the gold medal. I never thought about making it to the final and just focused on giving my 100 percent and I did that alone,” Bhavina said in a Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) movie. “And if you give your 100 percent, you can win a medal. I’m mentally ready for the final and I just want to give my 100 percent,” she added. The Indian would face another Chinese opponent, Zhou Ying, a player she lost in the group stage final on Sunday. Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting

Tokyo Paralympic Games Know your sport: badminton, table tennis, taekwondo, canoeing

Archery Indian archer Rakesh Kumar defeated Hong Kong’s Ngai Ka Chuen 144-131 to win his 1/16 elimination match of the men’s individual composite event. However, his compatriot SS Swami went down 139-142 against Matt Stutzman of the USA in the individual compound open 1/16 elimination round. With this win, Rakesh will face Slovakian Marian Marecak, who finished 14th in the rankings round, in the men’s individual compound 1/8 elimination round on August 31. (With input from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/tokyo-paralympics/tokyo-paralympics-2020-india-bhavinaben-patel-reaches-table-tennis-finals/article36147910.ece/amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

