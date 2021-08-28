Buckeyes earn Gophers’ respect as season opener approaches – Twin Cities





Given the status of their opponents, Gophers football coaches have been answering questions about Ohio state since the Big Ten Media Days in late July. Now, with the season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium coming Thursday, the questions come at the right time. Gophers head coach PJ Fleck first pointed to Buckeyes coach Ryan Days’ record on Friday and where their season ended last year. Day is 23-2 in two seasons and ended in a loss to Alabama in the national championship game last year. They are a reloading team; they don’t rebuild, Fleck said. Very talented guys coming in and playing. They had depth and experience in every position. They are a very good football team; I think everyone knows that. The Gophers are 14-point underdogs of Ohio State, which is again the favorite to win the Big Ten. Buckeyes deepest position is wide receiver, with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njagba and Marvin Harrison Jr. I said they’re the best I’ve seen, which I had to evaluate, Fleck said of that group of recipients. They are. They are all in sync. The Gophers sought an offseason transfer cornerback in the NCAA transfer portal last season, but didn’t bring in one to replace Benjamin St-Juste, who was a third round draft pick by Washington. The U has seen Terell Smith improve and he could start against mainstay Coney Durr on Thursday night. The Gophers are 7-45 all-time against Ohio State, including 13 consecutive home defeats since 1981. The U has lost 11 consecutive series since 2000. TRICKETT TO KICK Matthew Trickett has won the job from the Gophers, Fleck announced Friday. The Kent State transfer got a scholarship to the U, making him the favorite to take the spot over Brock Walker, Will Mobley and Dragan Kesich. I let the other kickers know, and what I loved about that was that everyone was very responsive, Fleck said. They saw it, they understood it and they knew the competition was open and fair and it was up for grabs. But they all support each other. AUTMAN BELL UPDATE The Gophers’ top receiver Chris Autman-Bell continues to improve after an injury to his leg during an August 12 training session. He’s still day to day, Fleck said. He ran (Friday) and see how we go. Our number 1 thought, what we do in the future, is Chris’ health, period, as we move forward. Whatever our trainers and doctors say he’s going to do, we’re going to do it. We’re going to keep him safe and let him move forward because he’s progressing incredibly fast. That is an honor for him and for our trainers. BRIEF The Gophers hired Kramer Cook as recruiting strategy director. Before that, he was director of recruiting at Syracuse. Former U-punter/kicker Ryan Santoso was traded from the Giants to Panthers on Thursday. He appeared in three games for the Titans in 2019. The U is back to opening the season on a Thursday, which is what the Gophers did from 2012-19 before COVID interrupted the trajectory last year.

