Alabama Men’s Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama men’s tennis team announced its schedule for 2021-22 on Friday. The Crimson Tide opens the season on September 17 and hosts the three-day Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Autumn Schedule

UA Opens Fall Season with Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament, September 17-19

In addition to the home tournament of the Crimson Tide, Alabama will compete in five road races

The Tide travels to Starkville, Miss., for the Bulldog Challenge (October 1-3), Tulsa, Okla., for the ITA All-American Championships (October 4-10), Auburn, Ala., for the ITA Fall Regional Championships (October 14-19), San Diego, California, for the ITA Fall National Championships (November 4-7), and Lake Nona, Fla., for the UCA Fall Invite (November 5-7)

Spring schedule

The spring season consists of 19 double matches, including 11 home matches for the Tide

UA opens the home schedule with back-to-back games against Mercer and Samford (January 15) before taking on opponents Oklahoma State (January 22), Memphis (February 5) and UAB (February 5) and conference welcome foes Ole Miss (11 March), LSU (March 20), Texas A&M (April 1), Arkansas (April 3), Florida (April 8), and South Carolina (April 10)

The team’s road schedule includes Oklahoma (February 11), Tulsa (February 13), Kentucky (March 4), Auburn (March 13), Mississippi State (March 25), Vanderbilt (March 27), Tennessee (April 15) and Georgia (Apr 17)

The Tide will also participate in the ITA Kickoff (Jan. 29-30) in Starkville, Miss., opening the tournament against Kentucky

The ITA National Indoor Championships (February 18-21) is in Seattle, Wash.

The two-day Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic (February 25-26) will be held in Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia will host the SEC Championships (April 20-24) in Athens, Georgia.

NCAA Regional Championships (6-8) and NCAA Super Regional Championships (May 14 or 15) will be held on campus grounds to be determined at a later date, before the season concludes with the NCAA Championships (May 19-28) in Champaign, ill.

