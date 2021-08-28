Christopher Field Hockey Team Assembles Dominant Performance | Gilroy shipping

Even after victories, coaches tend to whine about things their teams could have done better. But Christopher High hockey coach Dani Hemeon admitted she couldn’t offer much constructive criticism after host Cougars dominated Leigh 3-0 on August 26.

They did a great job, Hemeon said. We knew this was going to be a tough game because Leigh is always solid, but I’m really happy how the girls executed the game plan. I am very happy.

Hemeon had reason to be as Christopher had a massive time advantage to the point where Leigh was limited to four shots on target. The Cougars also pulled 10 short corners to the Longhorns, a testament to how often they were close to Leighs’ goal.

Cloey Turiello scored two goals and assisted the teams in third, a great pass to Katie Garrison who drove a shot home and made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. The two were offensively active throughout the game, crawling with Leigh’s goal. Christopher dominated possession from the start, with Turiello scoring a short corner in the 8th minute and hitting her own rebound.

Turiello scored her second goal in the 34th minute and somehow unleashed a shot amid a scrum in front of Leigh’s goal.

Cloey is a rock star in her ability to beat players 1 on 1, 1 on 2, 1 on 3, Hemeon said. It’s unreal. I don’t think I’ve seen a player do the things she does in a long time.

Garrison had a few near misses before capitalizing, a reward for her hard efforts. Hemeon said Garrison worked hard to improve her off-season game.

It’s good to see Katie in her second year doing the little things we wanted her to work on, Hemeon said.

Senior midfielder Taylor Mejia was solidly spectacular as usual, using her agility, footwork and stickhandling skills to help the Cougars control possession for long stretches at a time.

Taylor Mejia can be on one side of the field one second and sprint on the defensive the next. She is definitely the heart and soul of our team, Hemeon said. She takes everyone’s level of play to the next level, and I never want to rule her out because she does so much for us and I just love watching her play. I’m sad she’s a senior. She is a superstar and a great person on and off the field.

In addition to the aforementioned players, CHS has rolled out a starting line-up that includes goalkeeper Aesha Sandoval, Skyler Turiello, Ella Miura, Caitlynn Holt, Abby Hardie, Korina Rodeo, Miranda Tuz and Mia Katsuyoshi. Sandoval is only in her second year as a goalkeeper, but looks like someone who has been doing it for years.

Aesha is back and better than ever, Hemeon said.

CHS is in the midst of the best run in the program’s history. The last time the Central Coast Section playoffs were contested in 2019, the Cougars reached the quarterfinals for the first time in the program’s history. In the Covid spring season, the Cougars went 7-0, without scoring the entire season.

They’re about to break through against the best sections, and they’ll find out how good they are in the next four matches, when they play Presentation, Valley Christian, Mitty and St. Francis in that order.

We have a whole bunch of good teams coming up and a lot of work ahead of us, Hemeon said. This group is a special group. We have more experience in every area of ​​the pitch and I think it shows in how we play, the passes we choose to make, when we choose to go forward, when we choose to go back. It is a very experienced and smart group of girls who make our life as coaches easy.

Cloey Turiello scored two goals in Christopher’s dominant win over Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Carlie Silva looks set to make a play in Thursday’s season opener against Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Katie Garrison helped the Christopher field hockey team control possession against Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at: [email protected]