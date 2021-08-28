Dumpling delight as Olympic favorite makes its way to Japanese tables





A giant Japanese food producer capitalizes on the huge popularity of its dumplings by promoting a favorite of an Olympic athletes village to customers who want a taste of the games. Olympic gold medalists such as judoka siblings Uta and Hifumi Abe and table tennis player Mima Ito endorse ready-to-eat frozen dumplings like those who received rave reviews from visiting athletes who documented their food trips during the Tokyo Olympics on social media. The included photo shows the “Energy Gyoza” from Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co. for athletes. (kyodo) Men’s figure skating superstar Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time champion at the Winter Games, is also in the dumpling gravy after participating in the taste tests. Gyoza is the Japanese name for the crescent-shaped dumplings that are usually filled with minced pork, vegetables, and spices and then wrapped in a thin wheat-based dough. Yaki gyoza, or fried dumplings, is one of the most popular Japanese soul foods. During the Olympics from July 23 to August 8, international athletes who could not leave the village in the waterfront of Harumi due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, sang the praises of the dumplings, one of the 700 meal options offered there 24 hours a day. . On social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, athletes shared glimpses of what the dining experience in Tokyo was like. American rugby player Ilona Maher took to TikTok to show the world some of her favorites, including fried camembert, spring rolls, ramen and gyoza. “Not to be dramatic or anything, but these are the best gyoza dumplings I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. The included photo shows Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co.’s “Conditioning Gyoza” for athletes. (kyodo) Her review led the company, Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co., which supplied the dumplings, to claim that the Japanese dumplings had won a gold medal in her eyes. In another video, American volleyball player Erik Shoji can be seen in the main dining room, holding a piece of cucumber sushi in front of the camera before popping a gyoza into his mouth. “These gyozas are the bomb!” he exclaimed. Irish rugby player Harry McNulty and Puerto Rico basketball player Ali Gibson are just some of the athletes who shared a video tour of the dining room, highlighting the many options available. “I had coffee in the athletes’ village. The gyoza was delicious,” Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa said in an Instagram post two days after she won team silver. According to Ajinomoto, who announced the launch of a new sports-themed brand and the sale of two types of frozen gyoza on Wednesday, 600,000 gyoza will be served in the athletes’ village during the Olympic and Paralympic Games combined. It said the newly released “For ATHLETE” gyoza range was on the menu at the G-Road Station, a facility run by the Japanese Olympic Committee near the village during the Olympics, which served light Japanese meals to athletes. “For us, the response on social media was unexpected, but we are very pleased with the worldwide recognition. We saw a slight increase in sales in stores,” said Ajinomoto PR officer Keita Katsumura.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/08/d96d72f00516-dumpling-delight-as-olympic-favorite-makes-its-way-to-japanese-tables.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

