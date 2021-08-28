Venus Williams Holds Impromptu Kids Clinic at Chicago’s XS Tennis Village





Seven-time great champion Venus Williams has built a storied legacy by giving back to tennis and the American continued to do so this week at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open. After handing out the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei on Monday, Williams approached Tournament Director Kamau Murray to organize a clinic with junior players at his XS Tennis Village. “First of all, Chicago was so welcoming to me,” Williams said. “I walked out on the court to a packed house and everyone poured all their energy into me. It didn’t work this time, but I gave it my all. I loved being here, I love seeing tennis in Chicago “I love being on the pitch with kids. It gives me so much joy, so maybe I did it selfishly for myself, but I love it.” “These kids are our future and I want them to get the same from the sport as I do. Whatever level you play at and whatever level you finish at, you can get a lot out of this game.” Fifty junior players from XS Tennis Village joined Williams for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at XS Tennis Village, hosting the Chicago Tennis Festival this week. The tour returns for a WTA 500 event, the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, on September 25. “It’s so important to get these opportunities,” Williams said. “You never know who will motivate you. “My dad saw someone playing tennis on TV and decided that’s it. Those moments in the right place, at the right time, you just have to have that chance. I’m excited to not only do this today, but to be back again.” to come and contribute to the program remotely, wherever I am.” Williams remembered her own brush with greatness in a clinic when she was a young player with big dreams. “I remember going to a World Team Tennis clinic in Chicago,” Williams recalls. “Billie Jean King was there and I remember wanting to show her how to hit and I thought I was impressing her, maybe I wasn’t or I was, but it was such an amazing experience for me. “ Located in the South Side, XS Tennis and Education Foundation was founded in 2008 by WTA coach Kamau Murray to introduce tennis to Chicago’s underserved youth and provide them with a safe haven and positive path to pursue college tennis scholarships and academic excellence. achieve. XSTEF has sent 47 scholarship athletes to Division I schools. Coaching File: How Kamau Murray wants to change the world “I’m from Compton, California,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you end. There is no such thing as a bad place to grow up. The power is in your hands. “Some of us have more opportunities, some less. But there are people who want to help. There are opportunities out there. Hopefully everyone who looks here, whether it’s here at XS Tennis Village, or elsewhere in the community, sees there are opportunities. All you have to do is reach out. Just take them.” Check out more photos from the Venus Clinic below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2234151/venus-williams-holds-impromptu-kids-clinic-at-chicago-s-xs-tennis-village The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos