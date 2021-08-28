Emily Barker Steps into Leadership Role for Upper Arlington Golden Bears





Upper Arlington hockey coach Sara Greaves on Emily Barker, her all-state midfielder, revolved around the juniors’ ability to control the pace of both a game and her team. Greaves pointed to one play late in the second quarter on Aug. 23 against Olentangy Liberty, as the Golden Bears held onto a 2-0 lead until Barker broke away and missed her first shot at goal, but fielded her own rebound and scored on the second try UA give a three-goal advantage. I haven’t seen that happen too often, Greaves said. It’s that technical skill that many people don’t have that sets her apart. She is very well rounded. Offensively and defensively she is key for us. She’s always been good, but she’s a lot more reliable and now sets the tone in the game. Shes leans more into her role as a leader based on her ability. Barker, who entrusted herself to Ohio State on August 9, started the second half of her Bears career at a high level with two-goal consecutive games to kick off the season. UA was 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Central Ohio Field Hockey League-West Division before playing Bexley on August 28, after beating Cincinnati Ursuline Academy and Liberty on August 21 by a combined 13-0. Barker said the process of becoming a leader overlaps somewhat, but not quite, with her tactical success. I was a little scared and nervous in the first year, but I think in the second year I got a lot more confident in my skills. This year I always try to be a leader even though we have 14 seniors. I think girls look up to me, so I always try to do my best and what’s best for my teammates, she said. I think I can create chances on the pitch. I think I have good field vision and can execute. Teammate Lucy OBrien, a senior defender, called Barker a role model despite being a year younger. She takes it upon herself to lead the team and correct the team in a more intense style, OBrien said. “She sets the tone. When Barkers were in a bad mood, they were all in a bad mood. She is quick and confident with the ball and very tactical. She knows where to put the ball. places the ball and when she does it She builds a lot of attacking moves on the field. Barker follows in the footsteps of her sister, Abby, a 2011 Watterson graduate who played at Michigan State. Abby Barker ranks fourth all-time for the Spartans in both career goals and career points and was a three-time All-American. Although she is committed to the state of Ohio, Emily Barkers’ immediate goal is to help UA reach its first state tournament. For the past two years, she’s been great on the court, but I’m not sure she wanted to cause a lot of (vocal) commotion among as many upperclassmen as us, Greaves said. If she resigns, so will the rest of the team. [email protected] @ThisWeekDave ABOVE ARLINGTON Trainer: Sara Greaves, sixth season Top players: Emily Barker, Caroline Campbell, Mia Hargraves, Jillian Kuehn and Caroline Langmeyer Main losses: Paris Alexander, Elizabeth Cramer, Lucy DeVita and Katie Webber Last season: 11-7 general Standings COFHL West 2020: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Dublin Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Olentangy Orange (3-4- 1), Dublin Scioto (2-6), Dublin Coffman (1-7), Olentangy Berlin (0-8) late season 2020: Defeated Scioto 2-0; lost to New Albany 2-1 (OT) in District Semifinals Outlook: A midfielder and all-state honoree as a sophomore, Barker leads a roster of seven returning starters after UA won at least 10 games for the third time in four seasons. The other starters back are seniors Campbell (defender), Hargraves (defender), Kuehn (defender) and Langmeyer (goalkeeper), junior Clara Reynolds (striker) and sophomore Sammie Callaghan (striker). Greaves said the hitting and off-ball moves have been a focus for a 14 senior roster. The Bears are looking for their first district final under Greaves after falling short of a win a season ago. citable: Our attack is much stronger than in recent years and we have been able to score more efficiently. We’ve been working on our hitting and off-ball movement in the circle, and I think it’s starting to pay off. We also have good chemistry as a team. Everyone wants to work together, which translates into a better fit on the pitch. Greaves

