Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4 Updates: Rakesh Kumar Enters Pre-Quarter Final, Bhavinaben Patel Reaches TT Final





India’s Bhavinaben Patel will face China’s Zhang Miao on Saturday in the women’s class 4 table tennis semifinals. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

LIVE COMMENTS INDIANS IN ACTION- archery- Men’s Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) – Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2) vs KC Ngai (HKG) Rakesh Kumar then faces Slovakian Marian Marecak, who finished 14th in the rankings, in the men’s 1/8th individual elimination round, at 7:12 AM on August 31.

After five rounds, Indian archer Rakesh Kumar defeated KC Ngai 144-131 in the men’s individual compound 1/16 round of elimination at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

RAKESH KUMAR IN THE PRE-QUARTERS OF THE MEN’S INDIVIDUAL COMPOUND. The Indian dominated his opponent from the start and left no stone unturned, as he managed to score a further 29 runs into the pre-quarters.

A drop of one point for Rakesh as he manages to score 28 points in the fourth round, overtaking his opponent who scored 24 points.

Another 29 points for the 36-year-old Indian archer with two tens and a nine in the third round, extending the lead over his Hong Kong counterpart.

The Indian shooter extended his lead as he made it to the second round with a near-perfect score of 29 points, compared to the Hong Kong shooter’s 25 points.

Rakesh scores 29 points and is currently in the lead after round one, as Hong Kong’s Ngai scored 27 points. Men’s Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) – Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA) SS Swami lost 139-142 to American Matt Stutzman in the men’s individual compound 1/16 elimination match.

While Matt got a perfect 30 in the fourth round, the Indian archer failed to get a perfect score in any of his rounds, with the highest score being 28. Table tennis – Women’s Singles Class 4 (Semi-final) – Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhang Miao (CHN) Bhavina would face the player she had lost to China’s group stage Zhou Ying in the final tomorrow at 7:15 IST.

the player she had lost to China’s group stage Zhou Ying in the final tomorrow at 7:15 IST. WHAT A BRILLIANT COMEBACK FOR BHAVINA – Bhavina enters the final by winning the final set 11-8.

Bhavina lost the fourth set 9-11 as the match moves to the fifth and final set to determine the final roster.

The third set saw a comprehensive victory by the Indian paddler as she won the match 11-4. The Indian took the early lead at the start of the set and helped her win by a huge margin.

The Indian overcomes her first set defeat and bounces back 11-7 by winning six points on her own service.

Bhavina loses the first set 7-11 to Zhang Miao from China. Indians in action on August 28 (Timings in IST): 6:10am – Table tennis – Women’s Singles Class 4 (Semi-final) – Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhang Miao (CHN) 6:38 AM – Archery – Men’s Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) – Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA) 8:52 am – Archery – Individual compound men (1/16 elimination) – Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2) vs KC Ngai (HKG) 3:30 PM – Athletics – Men’s Javelin F57 Final – Ranjeet Bhati

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs) When will Indian athletes play in the Tokyo Olympics?

Events of Indian Importance in Tokyo 2020 will begin on August 28, 2021 at 6:10 am IST.

Where can you watch Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Paralympic Games can be watched live in India on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through the official channel of Prasar Bharati Sports and DD National on YouTube.

