Toronto Blue Jays squander Steven Matz pitching gem





Josh Palacios ducked and stretched in leather as his chest collided with the grass in the field. The object Palacios was looking for – the ball – was not in his glove. Instead, it crept under its rigging and shot into the cavernous Comerica outfield. Corey Dickerson started a relay, but Tigers-outfielder Victor Reyes completed all the bases. As the Blue Jays knocked the ball in, Detroit’s winning run slid across home plate for an inside-the-park home run. One bat swing and one defensive error wiped out the previous seven innings of clear pitching and defense in Toronto. Steven Matz’s last strong outing was wasted by the Blue Jays, who scored just one run and lost their seventh game of the last 10. “There is no room for error,” said manager Charlie Montoyo after the game. In the fourth inning, Matz stumbled off the mound when the ball hit his ankle. Undeterred, the lefty turned and darted at the bag. While Vlad Guerrero Jr. palmed the ball and gave a side throw to first base, Matz found himself, caught the pass and tapped Jonathan Schoop for the first in the inning. It was one of the few nice defensive plays that Matz supported during his six-inning gem. He mixed three throws, causing soft contact with his sinker and generating swings and misses with the change (four touches). “Fastball command and change-up is everything,” Matz said. “Keeping them off balance — they speed up, slow them down. I think I can keep building on that.” Matz’ change-up popped out at the last minute with two in the fifth, sneaking under Derek Hill’s bat to end the frame. On only 85 pitches, Toronto’s starter navigated six innings of a one-run ball, dropping his seasonal ERA to 3.81. In his last eight starts, Matz has nearly lowered his ERA by a full point, allowing more than two earned runs only once and completing six innings three times. But Matz’s every frame was matched by his opposition. In four starts that came in Friday night, Tigers starter Matt Manning gave up 30 combined hits and 16 runs. He had never struckout more than four batters in his short MLB career and never allowed one or fewer runs. On Friday, Manning did both. Toronto’s line-up flashed out last night with a five-run inning against Chicago, but tonight facing a pitcher with an ERA over six, they continued to scuffle. Despite a foul with the second-best team OPS in baseball, the Blue Jays have scored the fifth fewest runs in the past two weeks. “I think it’s more our attack than what the other teams are doing,” said Montoyo. “We’re just not swinging the bats now. Everyone is struggling at the same time.” Toronto had an opportunity to back Matz early, but ended one-for-eight with runners in scoring position. The only teams in the American League to have a worst RISP OPS this month than the Blue Jays are three of the worst teams in baseball: Kansas City, Texas, Baltimore. It has become a well-known story lately. The question mark coming into the season – starting to pitch – has become the force and core of the team – a deep and explosive line-up – has fallen into a collective slump. “Everyone just has to keep doing their part,” Matz said, “and the tide will turn.”

