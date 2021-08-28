Former hockey player pleads for careless driving





Article content A former member of the Sault Colleges hockey team that made history in 2019 faces a financial fine after committing careless driving.

Article content Andrew Barbeau, 23, was stopped on Willoughby Street by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on March 11. He initially refused to roll down the window of his Honda sedan, Assistant Crown Attorney Blair Hagan told Ontario Court Judge John Condon during an online hearing Friday. When the window was finally lowered, a very strong smell of alcohol came from Barbeau’s breath. His eyes were glassy, ​​pupils dilated and speech slurred. Barbeau struggled to get his driver’s license out of his wallet, Hagan said. Please don’t ruin my life, she told the cop. I had too much. I know I’m going up. Barbeau was charged with impaired driving of a motor vehicle and a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and taken to the police station. There he gave two breath samples. His first reading was 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. The second reading was 100 milligrams. Attorney Anthony Orazietti said the facts were essentially correct, but his client denies drink-driving. Orazietti narrated the court video from the check-in room, and when his client gave his breath samples, it turns out a different story. My client admits he had alcohol in his system and was driving in a careless manner, he said. A joint position by the Crown and defense attorneys called for a $1,000 fine for Barbeau. He must not have alcohol in his blood if he is driving for the next year. Barbeau is required to undergo remedial driving training from the Department of Transportation of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He must carry a copy of his probation order. Barbeau is on probation for one year. Any change in his address or his telephone number must be reported to his probation officer within 48 hours.

Article content Orazietti called the incident inappropriate for his client. The graduate in business administration is employed and has no criminal record. In every other way, he is well on his way to becoming a contributing member of society, he told Condon. I don’t expect it to be good for Mr. Barbara to see you again. Condon credited Barbeau for acknowledging when he was detained by police that he had put himself in a bad position, but he erred by asking a cop not to screw up his life. In fact, it was Mr. Barbeau who took the actions that led him to this, Condon said. He cannot blame or take responsibility on anyone else. Barbeau’s admission of guilt was important, he added, in order to accept responsibility rather than keep trying to blame someone else for his own actions. The charge of drink driving and having a blood/alcohol content of more than 80 milligrams was dropped at Hagans’ request. Barbeau was a defenseman with the Sault College Cougars, which became the first Canadian team to win the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 3 National Championship. [email protected] On Twitter: @Saultreporter

