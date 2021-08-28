Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates: Athletics, Table Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball Action on Day Four





Jaryd Clifford adds Australia’s fifth silver in Tokyo as more Australians take to the track, with the Australian wheelchair rugby team facing the US in a rematch of the gold medal match in Rio on day four of the Paralympic Games. Check out our dedicated Paralympic page for more key moments. See our guide by sport for classification information. Follow all the action in our live blog. Live updates pinned Which Aussies are in action today? In short, loads. These are the key times, all in AEST. 7:25 PM: Daniel Michel vs Somboon Chaipanich 7:25 PM: Spencer Cotie vs Stefania Ferrando Scale

8:35 PM: Men’s 100m T38 Final, Evan O Hanlon 9:01 PM: Women’s 100m T38 Final: Ella Pardy and Rhiannon Clarke 22:07: Final 400m T47 Women: Alissa Jordaan (AUS) PB 59.69 SB 1:00.78 Athletics

9.30pm Women’s Group A – Australia (Gliders) vs Great Britain Wheelchair basketball

6:30pm SF United States vs Australia Wheelchair rugby: semi-finals

From 4pm: Dylan Alcott (AUS) vs Mitsuteru Moroishi (JPN) and Antony Cotterill (GB) vs Heath Davidson (AUS) Quad Singles From 4pm: Dunn / Weekes (AUS) vs Carneiro Silva / Rodrigues (BRA) Men’s doubles wheelchair tennis

8:46 PM: Team Test to Music: Emma Booth Rider

19:40 Men’s 200m IM SM8 Final, Jesse Aungles Swimming

5m ago 5 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 09:41 By Jon Healy SWIMMING: Jesse Aungles repping green and gold in men’s 200m medley SM8 final 11m ago 11 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 9:35 am By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: Australia stares into semi-final defeat to US The US leads 39-32 in three-quarters as the Steelers are almost certain to miss the final for the first time since 2004. The Aussies tried to make a change in that quarter, knocking out Ryley Batt (25 tries) and handing the keys to the attack to Jayden Warn (four tries). It did not work. And the bigger problem is the defense, which is leaking points quite easily at this point. 21m ago 21 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 09:25 am By Jon Healy Bronze in the 100m SB6 for Matt Levy. (Getty) 32m ago 32 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 09:14 By Jon Healy Ratings Could you please explain how the classification means that a swimmer with 2 fully developed adult arms is allowed to swim against Ahmed and Scooter -Puzzled Hi Puzzled. I could, or I could give you Andrew McGarry’s very detailed explanation of all the classifications at the Games. However, here’s the part… S1: Swimmers with significant loss of muscle strength or control in arms, legs and hands. Some also have limited trunk control. These swimmers usually use a wheelchair in daily life.

S2: Swimmers who rely mostly on their arms. Hand, trunk and leg function is limited by tetriplegia or coordination problems.

S3: This class includes swimmers who have amputations of both arms and legs. Also includes swimmers with reasonable arm function but no trunk or leg function, and swimmers with severe coordination problems with all limbs. 36m ago 36 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 09:10 By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: US leads Aussie Steelers 28-23 halfway through their half A bit of frustration was evident for Australia as the Americans pull back a bit in that quarter. 45m ago 45 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 09:01 By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR TENNIS: Alcott away for a while Hi Jon, Amy news about tennis? Itching fir a little Alcott action 🙂 -S The first match on Court 1 between Busra Un and Lucy Shuker is still in the first set. Dylan Alcott is third on the track, so we have to wait a little longer. 49m ago 49 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:57 am By Jon Healy key moment SWIMMING: Silver and bronze for Australia in men’s 150m medley SM3 Mexico’s Jesus Hernandez Hernandez exploded to a massive lead in the backstroke leg, holding on to Ahmed Kelly and Grant Patterson. Kelly ate that lead through the last two breaststroke and freestyle legs; not enough to overtake the Mexican, but enough to earn his first Paralympic medal. Patterson also collected his first medal and took bronze. 55m ago 55 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:50 am By Jon Healy SWIMMING: Two Aussies in the Men’s 150m Individual Medley SM3 Cairns star Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson swims in lane four, with teammate Ahmed Kelly next to him in five. 57m ago 57 minutes ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:48 am By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: US leads Australia 13-11 in quarter time of their semi-finals The Australian defense allowed many breakaway attempts, while the Steelers have to work hard for every point they get. Ryley Batt does a masterful job with a steal and seven tries. He’s also paired up with Jayden Warn a few times (two tries) for some nice tries. Low-pointer Jake Howe has also crossed for a few. The US only gained this lead from two attempts for the first time with four seconds left in the quarter. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:31 am By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: Aussie Steelers face Team USA in semifinals The defense gets closer to Ryley Batt, so he throws a ball over the top to Jayden Warn to open the score. Tune in TOK06. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:24 am By Jon Healy SWIMMING: Next we have Jasmine Greenwood in the women’s 100m freestyle S10 She is only 16 years old. The teen stormed out of the blocks and finished third, but was unable to stay in the medal spots in the back half of the race. Canadian Aurelie Rivard won gold in a blistering world record time of 58.14, with Dutch pair Chantalle Zijderveld and Lisa Kruger collecting silver and bronze. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:19 am By Jon Healy key moment Silver for Rowan Crothers, picked by another Ukrainian in 100m freestyle S10 Crothers took second but finished in first place, only to see Ukraine’s Maksym Krypak swim over the top in world record time. It is a bit of revenge for the Ukrainian, who hit Crothers against the wall earlier at the Games in the 50 meters. Italian Stefano Raimondi won bronze. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:17 am By Jon Healy SWIMMING: Two more Aussies in 100m freestyle final S10 Rowan Crothers is going from lane five and he has teammate Thomas Gallagher next to him in lane six. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:09 By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: Australia vs USA in semi-final next on track Getty It is a rematch of the 2016 Paralympic gold medal match, which the Australians won by just one try – 59-58. In fact, these two teams account for five of the six golds won in this event, with the US winning in 1996, 2000 and 2008, while our Steelers won in London and Rio. It’s on TOK06 for those of you who want to tune in. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:09 By Jon Healy key moment LEVY WINS BRONZE CHEST! Ukrainian world record holder Yevhenii Bohodaiko came home with a huge wave over Nelson Crispin Corzo and Aussie Matt Levy to win the gold in the 100m breaststroke SB6. Bohodaiko looked miles from first place as they headed home, but what a dive. Levy, meanwhile, will receive an eighth Paralympic medal, meaning he has hardware from four consecutive Games. 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 8:01 am By Jon Healy SWIMMING: Matt Levy in 100m breaststroke final SB6 Levy has won seven Paralympic medals since 2008, including two golds, but has never won individual gold. 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 07:36 By Jon Healy WHEELCHAIR RUGBY: Great Britain to final, Japan plays for bronze AP As we await Australia’s semi-final against the United States, Team GB has reached its first gold medal match in wheelchair rugby. They defeated Japan 55-49 to guarantee their first medal in the event. The British have finished fourth three times since 1996, so this is a big moment for the Sweet Chariots. 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 7:25 am By Jon Healy horses Hey Jon, music at the equestrian event tonight. Should provide a very *romantic* atmosphere. -neigh One GIF and suddenly this is my persona? 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 07:11 By Jon Healy Israel well represented in the dog category As for the earlier question, this very good boy attended the opening ceremony with Israel.

twitter.com -Dog lover All Getty photos. And we thank them for these beautiful pictures of these beautiful puppies. Show more posts Posted 10 hours ago 10 hours ago Fri 27 Aug 2021 at 11:17 PM , updated 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 07:39

