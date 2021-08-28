Charlotte man wins gold at Paralympic Games, brother coaches him through training





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – The 2020 Paralympic Games kicked off this week in Tokyo, and so far at least one gold medal is on the way back to Queen City. Nick Mayhugh won gold after beating his own world record in the Paralympic 100m sprint for the T37 standings. But it’s something he and his brother, who is athletic coach Nicks, never expected to happen. That’s because Nick and Thomas grew up as footballers. But when the 2020 Paralympic Games announced that Nick’s football division would not be held at the Paralympic Games this year, Nick decided to train for a new sport. And called his brother to get him ready. When we were on the track and at the gym, I’m his coach, said Thomas Mayhugh, a certified athletic trainer and Nick’s older brother. Besides that, he needs me as a brother, and he knows he has. Nick and Thomas are athletes through and through. Both have played competitive football their entire lives. When Nick was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle movement, in high school, he was told to stop exercising. But that wasn’t an option for the Mayhugh family. Nick managed anyway and ended up playing college, even though he had a disability. He was old enough to understand that I’m already pretty good at what I do. And I have a disability? Cool. Now I’m going to prove all the other things I can, his brother Thomas explained. The next goal was the Paralympic Games. Mayhugh has competed in other international Para Soccer competitions, but Thomas says his soccer division was not scheduled to play in this year’s Paralympics because no female counterpart team was available. That’s when Nicks recommended soccer coach track. For the past two years, the Mayhugh brothers have been training on the Johnson C. Smith University track and it has already paid off in Tokyo. This is crazy, real is what he kept saying. He was like this is crazy bro. We did it, Thomas said. When Nick broke his record to win gold on Thursday night, the announcers were surprised because it was Nick’s first Paralympic Games. His Paralympic career got off to an excellent start. He’s already in the lead halfway through his 100. Mayhugh extends that lead. Watch him go! Nick Mayhugh, world record, 10.97, said the announcer during the broadcast on NBC Sports. That record and achievement is something any coach, especially a brother, can be proud of. When he broke for 11 seconds I was like Oh, that’s huge, said Thomas. Mayhugh will compete in five other track events during the Paralympic Games. His next race is Tuesday. Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

