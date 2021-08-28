Rochelle News Leader | Girls Tennis: Lady Hub’s net win on the road at Belvidere





BELVIDERE — Seniors will be all over the court for the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team this season. That experience and leadership showed on Thursday, when the Rochelle netters defeated Belvidere 4-1 in non-conference action for the team’s second win of the fall. The Lady Hubs won all three varsity doubles matches, with seniors Jordin Dickey and MeLisa Young teaming up to defeat Cassandra Cortez and Citlali Vilchis 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 in doubles. Seniors Ella McKinney and Ashley Knight defeated Kate Hulstedt and Nikki Cortez 6-0, 6-1 on No. 3 doubles to extend Rochelle’s lead. Seniors Josie Lundquist and Megan Thompson sealed the sweep shortly after, beating Jenny Espinoza and Teresa Madera 6-4, 6-1 on No. 2 doubles. “It felt good to get two wins this week,” said Dickey. “We are already playing well as a team and we are already seeing a lot of success. I hope [MeLisa] and I can qualify for the state and participate in the state tournament this year. I think we can if I improve my service and we improve our forehands. It hurts to lose two great players in Sawyer [McGee] and Sylvia [Hasz] but we have a very strong senior class and I think we will still do very well this season. ” Rochelle and Belvidere split the two singles points on Thursday, with senior Madison Ost taking the 6-1, 6-0 win against Riley Freemand at No. 2 singles. Senior Emma Hicks fought Lory Lopez in the No. 1 singles, 4-6, 3-6. The Lady Hubs (2-0) will continue to play outside of the conference this weekend with a JV quadrangular meeting in Rockford Guilford. “I feel really good about how we played this week,” said Young. “I want us to have fun because it’s our last year and I want us to have a good season and win a lot of games. We’ve learned how to put our shots in the alleys and hit the ball across the field. We understand much better where the other girls are on the field and where to hit the ball.” Lutheran Rochelle opened the season against Rockford Lutheran on Tuesday, taking the early lead before play was halted due to severe weather. The match will resume on Wednesday, September 8. The Lady Hubs led the Crusaders 3-1, with seniors Josie Lundquist and Megan Thompson crossing over Lexie Evans and Saida Cunningham with a score of 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles matchup. Seniors Ella McKinney and Ashley Knight defeated Katelyn de Guzman and Camryn Berrios 6-3, 4-1 at No. 3 in doubles, with the Crusader combo failing in the second set. Senior Emma Hicks faced Olivia Stram in the No. 1 singles matchup, falling 0-6, 0-6. Seniors Jordin Dickey and MeLisa Young currently hold a 6-2, 2-1 lead over Abi Lauer and Melanie Horn in No. 1 doubles. Rockford Lutheran forfeited the No. 2 singles matchup to Rochelle due to a lack of players.

