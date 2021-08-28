Keeler and Harrington get top bill for Olentangy Liberty





If a movie was made about the Olentangy Liberty hockey team, Lucy Keeler and Makena Harrington would get the lead roles. The juniors provide the Patriots with a dynamic duo on the offensive. The sequel comes this spring when they compete for the girls’ lacrosse team. Based on their chemistry on the field, possible titles for the field hockey and lacrosse movies could include Sidekicks and The Sixth Sense. (They) have been sidekicks with each other since high school, said hockey coach Greg Siehl, who is in his third season. They love to play against each other. They’ve always been forward together and they both have an idea of ​​where they’re going, and they’re both selfless players. Liberty finished 7-7-2 last season, which ended with a 3-1 loss to Olentangy in the opening game of the district tournament. Keeler and Harrington complement each other well. Keeler hopes to advance to the next level with a Division I scholarship in hockey, while Harrington seeks the same in lacrosse. We’ve just built a special bond, Harrington said. I got Lucy to play lacrosse. We both understand that lacrosse is my main sport and field hockey her main sport, but we both push each other hard. It helps us get better at the end of the day. The love for each other originated from competition. They started playing hockey together in sixth grade and have been trying to scam each other ever since. Makena has this energy about her where everything she does, she pushes herself to the limit, Keeler said. Everything she wants, she works for and she works until she gets it. Just seeing her achieve everything, especially with lacrosse, makes me want to be on the same level as her. Every time I see she’s made a new move or she’s a little faster, I want to be just a little bit better so I can be on the same page as her. Keeler had 17 goals as a freshman, but was kept to eight last season as she became more focused on opposing defense. I think she will be one of the better players in central Ohio, Siehl said. She is especially ruthless. She is a player hungry to score goals. She is also a great team player. When Keeler lost some of her fun in football, she gave hockey a shot as a change of pace and it stuck. I enjoyed (football), but I didn’t enjoy it as much as I enjoyed field hockey, she said. I remember going to Patriot field hockey camp (in sixth grade) and I think I won Camper of the Week and I got a free stick. It was so amazing all the girls and the coaches, everything was so ecstatic about having new players and expanding the program. I remember coming off the field and saying to my mother: This is what I want to do. It just clicked. Harrington’s origin story in sports is similar to Keelers. She lost her love for volleyball and decided to try hockey. I was always the kid who played every sport I could, she said. I just wanted to try something new and the only sport I hadn’t tried was hockey. Hockey is a good cross sport with lacrosse, one of my favorite sports. I just picked it up easily and have loved it ever since. It is competition that drives their relationship. The two played one-on-one in recent practice, with Keeler getting the upper hand. She’s got me, Harrington admitted. She beat me many times before we put it right, Keeler replied. [email protected] @ThisWeekRich BERLIN Trainer: Allison Martin, first season Top players:Payton Aloi, Clarissa Blatnik, Gia Myers, Riya Nair, Kennedy Wagner, Ella Walls and Emma Yi Main losses: No Last season: 1-12-2 general Stand COFHL West: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Liberty (5-2-1), Dublin Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Orange (3-4-1) , Dublin Scioto (2-6), Dublin Coffman (1-7), Berlin (0-8) late season 2020: Lost to Thomas 9-0 in second round of district tournament Outlook: The Bears want to take extra steps after not losing any players to graduation. Martin was the first three seasons assistant under Maddie Goelz in the programs. Leading the way are seniors Blatnik (goalkeeper; 119 saves) and Yi (midfielder; 2 goals), both of whom received honorable mentions throughout the competition. Senior Nair and junior Myers lead the defence, with senior Walls and juniors Florabel Adongo and Londyn McCoy joining Yi in midfield. Senior Aloi and juniors Kennedy Arvai and Ashley OHanian lead the attackers. citable: The girls did more work in the off season and have better skills. They connect and feel stronger. … We’ve been working on passing and scoring. We were defensive, but we improved our offensive. … It comes down to trust and support each other from the back of the field to the attackers. I think in the past we’ve had some trouble breaking down some part of the field. This year we need to be more consistent. Martin Scott Hennen FREEDOM Trainer: Greg Siehl, Season 3 Top players: Lauren Belt, Sydney Frantz, Alli Hamilton, Makena Harrington, Lucy Keeler, Sahana Mehta and Anna Pione Main losses: Kelsey Eckhert, Grace Hughes, Jordan Lindsey and Reese McClelland Last year: 7-7-2 general late season 2020: Lost to Olentangy 3-1 second round of district tournament Outlook: The Patriots are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, which should be possible, especially given a strong junior league with forwards Keeler (second-team all-league) and Harrington. The Patriots are set to replace 2021 graduates Hughes (first-team all-league) and Eckhert and McClelland, who were both second-team all-league. The biggest difference between last year and this year is Liberty’s flexibility. Siehl has many players who contribute in different areas. Seniors Mehta and Pione and juniors Frantz and Ella Mohler will move into midfield. Hamilton (senior) and juniors Belt, Julianne Corbin and Lily Walter will alternate between defense and midfield. Seniors Kennedy Haney and Janie Wagner and junior Lily Weiss will alternate between forward and midfield positions. citable: We were 7-7-2 (last year), which to be honest was a bit disappointing. I think overall we have a pretty deep team. We have many girls looking forward to making solid contributions. We have more than a handful of players this year that I’ve asked to embrace new positions and not be pigeonholed. So far in practice and the scrimmages we’ve done, they’ve embraced all of that. It’s probably one of the things I’m most excited about. Siehl Michael Rich OLENTANGY Trainer: Biz Brehm, eighth season Top players: Georgia Dudon, Reagan Richeson, Alex Walters and Essence Wyse Main losses: Dani Beidelman, Steph Gravely and Maddie Richeson Last year: 12-6 general late season 2020: sure Freedom 3-1; lost to Columbus Academy 7-0 in the District Semifinals Outlook: Olentangy set a program record for wins last season and improved his previous figure of 10 in 2017. That included a win over Liberty in the opening game of the district tournament. This year meeting with the Patriotsis September 29. The Braves core of Walters (senior defender/midfielder) and juniors Reagan Richeson (midfielder), Dudon (midfielder/defender) and Wyse (goalie) give Olentangy a strong center and defense. Reagan Richeson was first-team all-league and Dudon and Wyse were second-team all-league. citable: This team is truly the best team Olentangy has ever had. They are committed all year round to be the best they can be. If we work with a lot of energy and work hard, we’ll have a great time on the pitch and that’s what the game is all about. brehm Michael Rich ORANGE Trainer: Olivia Susi, first season Top players: Emma-Cait Cogan, Emily McManus, Sammy Myers, Lexi Rundle, Haylie Sucharski, Reece Tomechak Main losses: Chloe Fuller and Sydney Lowry Last season: 3-9-2 general late season 2020: Lost to Granville 1-0 in first round of district tournament Outlook: Susi is the fourth Pioneers coach in as many years. Liberty, a 2016 graduate, played for Ball State and was an assistant to the Patriots last season. Seniors Cogan (defender), Myers (midfielder/defender; first-team all-league) and Tomechak (defender; honorable mention all-league) lead the returnees. Senior Rundle (midfielder) and junior Sucharski (striker/midfielder) also return. Junior McManus (striker) is also back but starts the season injured. Junior striker Ava Green (striker) and sophomore Katy Martin (defender/midfielder) and Larissa Paduchik (midfielder) also make significant contributions. Senior Diana Huaracha-Arellanos and sophomore Lillian Alphin will play in goal. citable: The girls are tired of not having a championship record. They have the battle and they definitely want to win. We have to convert shots once we are in the circle. We have to hit the board, hit the net. …I like how they are willing to learn, and they are really coachable. They want to learn. They have a good knowledge and awareness of the game, but they ask questions and give us their input on things. Susi Scott Hennen

