2021 US Open odds, picks, top predictions: tennis expert dodging Naomi Osaka in best bets





All eyes in the tennis world will be on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from August 30. The venue will host the 2021 US Open, with the best and brightest descending on New York for high-end tennis at Flushing Meadows. The draw for the men is almost exclusively focused on Novak Djokovic. On the women’s side, however, there is a well-balanced field of intriguing talent and top-level players. Ashleigh Barty, currently the number 1 player in the world, is the betting favorite to win the tournament in the latest 2021 US Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Barty is listed at +350 (risk $100 to win $350) after winning last week, a change from the opening odds of the tournament. Naomi Osaka is now seen as the biggest challenger at +450 as she looks for a third US Open title. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is +1000. With so many legit contenders, you need to: check out the 2021 US Open picks and predictions from legendary pundit Gavin Mair. Mair, a renowned women’s tennis handicapper, has made a huge amount of money in previous US Open tournaments. He called Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. He also had a position over semi-finalist Belinda Bencic (50-1) in the 2019 edition and he took a +550 position on the second set of the 2021 Wimbledon final. Now Mair has broken down the latest 2021 US Open odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. Go to SportsLine to see them. Top Women’s 2021 US Open Predictions Huge shock: Mair doesn’t like Osaka’s value in pre-tournament betting. Naomi Osaka is a two-time winner of the US Open, including a win in the most recent edition in 2020. Her hard court skills are undeniable and her sky-high ceiling is very attractive in the futures market. Osaka has won four Grand Slam championships for a reason and her best level is arguably better than anyone else in the sport. Still, Mair doesn’t like the price for Osaka in the +450 futures market, and currently sees it as an “unappealing” risk. First, she isn’t playing the best tennis she can for the tournament, including a Round of 16 loss last week. That relative struggle dates back to the Olympics, where she lost as the favorite, and Osaka hasn’t played as much competitive tennis as some of the other challengers. Mair acknowledges she could easily win her fifth grand slam and third US Open title, but the award offers no value, which is an important factor. Top Picks from the 2021 US Open for Women Instead, Mair backs two long shots to win, with both paying out 25-1 or higher. Find out what they are and get all of Mair’s best bets for the US Open at SportsLine. So who will win the 2021 US Open? What great long shots are stunning the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s best bets to win the 2021 US Open, all from the international tennis expert who recently named this tournament’s two-time outright winner, and invent. 2021 US Open Odds Ashleigh Barty +350

