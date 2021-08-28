Loaded Roster Brings Championship Expectations





Will the current roster, which is brimming with NHL talent, finally put an end to the Michigan hockey championship drought? In this year’s NHL Draft, Michigan Hockey accomplished something that has never happened before and may never happen again. Four of the top five picks were Wolverines, and the Wolverines had a total of five picks in the first round. Last week, three of the Wolverine’s top five picks, Owen Power, Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson, announced they will return to Ann Arbor next season. The Wolverines got even more good news when top prospect Adam Fantilli announced his commitment. The 6-foot-2 forward is considered an elite forward, who should leave early in the 2023 NHL draw. Fantilli won’t be able to help Michigan this season, but should be fine without him. In fact, Michigan will have one of the most stacked teams college hockey has seen in quite some time. In addition to Power, Beniers and Johnson, Michigan also has four other first-round picks in upcoming freshman Luke Hughes, Mackie Samoskevich, junior Johnny Beecher and sophomore Brendan Brisson. Michigan will also have five other NHL draws. While it’s nice to have a roster full of future NHL talent, it also brings higher expectations for this season. Michigan will have a strong argument as the No. 1 preseason team in the country. More importantly, though, the Wolverines finish Season #1. Since winning two national titles in a three-year period from 1996 to 1998, Michigan has not won the national title since. It has also not won a conference regular season championship since 2010-11 and last won a conference tournament championship in 2016. For one of hockey’s most legendary programs, those are droughts that Michigan must end. Michigan was given the opportunity to make a run in the NCAA tournament last season because of Covid-19. The Wolverines will be more experienced and tried in 2021 which will pay off as talent alone doesn’t win in hockey. Any Michigan double hockey/Red Wings fan will tell you that. The Wolverines will need to be strong goalkeepers and will probably also need to warm up at the right time. Goalkeeper Erik Portillo did not play a ton in 2020-21, but the results were promising. The Buffalo Sabers conscript had a GAA of 1.67, a serve of 0.935 and a record of 4-1 in 7 games. Robert Morris transfer Noah West joins him in the net. If Michigan gets solid goaltending to match what should be a high-scoring offense, it has a good shot at winning the Big Ten’s regular season and conference tournament championships. Winning the conference tournament championship could give Michigan the momentum it needs to reach the Frozen Four and win the national championship.

