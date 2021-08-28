Bhavina assures India of first medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo | Olympics

Late in her teens, Bhavina Patel made a decision: to move out of the comfort of her home in her village in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and move to Ahmedabad. From her first year confined to a wheelchair after suffering from polio, Patel wanted to do something in life that broke her out of the endless cycle of compassionate voices around her. She had to make her own way.

She checked in with the Blind Peoples Association in Ahmedabad, an organization that provides opportunities ranging from education to work to sports for people with disabilities. Patel enrolled in a computer course while also pursuing a BA through correspondence. Her introduction to table tennis happened by watching her friends play the sport in the club building. Patel also tried and began to enjoy the sport in her spare time.

On Friday, Patel confirmed India’s opening medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by competing in the class 4 women’s singles semifinals. The color of the medal may still change if she wins her last-four match on Saturday morning, but bronze is certain as both losing semi-finalists are guaranteed medals. The 34-year-old also became the country’s first table tennis player to medal at the Para Games on a day when she wrote two glittering wins over higher-ranked players.

After losing her first match in Tokyo but managing to get past the group stage with a win over Britain’s ninth Megan Shackleton in a vital encounter, the twelfth-ranked Indian put her in a game for the knockout. out. She first defeated Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveira, world No. 8, 3-0 (12-10, 13-11, 11-6) in Friday morning’s Round of 16 before returning to the table hours later. to stun Borislava, the number 2 in the world. Peric-Rankovic 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-7) in the quarter-finals which lasted only 18 minutes. The Serb is the reigning Olympic champion and 2018 world champion in the Class 4 category, where, according to the International Paralympic Committee’s classification, participants have reasonable sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lesion of the lower spinal cord or cerebral palsy.

Thanks to the blessings and love of the people across the country, I’ve managed to get this far, Patel said after her quarterfinal victory.

What started as a fun activity for Patel in her daily routine turned into something much more meaningful within three years of her move to Ahmedabad. While coach Lalan Doshi worked on her game at the association, in 2007 Patel decided to play the sport competitively. It proved to be the right choice when she won the Para Table Tennis Nationals in Bengaluru the same year.

It took Patel a little more time to replicate the success on a global level. She first competed in the 2009 Asia and Oceania Championships, but only a few years later won her first international medal silver at the 2011 Thailand Open. She had to wait a few more years for another one, but this one was bigger silver at the Asian Championships in 2013. Patel continued the trend of winning medals every two years on the ITTF Para tour, with her first class 4 singles gold at the Bangkok Open in 2019. Another gold medal followed last year. in Egypt, in which she touched her career-high ranking of number 8 in the world in April.

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown that forced her to double her training at home in Ahmedabad except at the association, Patel prepared for Tokyo in hopes of making her first Paralympic appearance memorable. She has already done so and could make it even more special if she wins her semifinal against China’s Miao Zhang, third in the world ranking, on Saturday morning. Regardless of that outcome, however, Patel has ensured that she becomes the second woman from India to win a medal at the Paralympics, after Deepa Malik, who won silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

She (Patel) has secured a place in the medal position, but we want to see a more beautiful medal because she deserves better for the hard work and courage she has shown, Malik, who is now the president of the Paralympic Committee of India, said . So tomorrow (Saturday) gives us more hope, but we are so proud of her confirmation of the country’s first medal. For a woman, and for a woman with a wheelchair to win a medal, it makes me so elated. I’m proud that another woman is taking home a medal from the Paralympics. I’d like to pass the baton.

Tek Chand finishes last

Elsewhere, in India’s first medal event in athletics at this Paralympics, Tek Chand finished eighth and last in the men’s F55 shot put final. Tek Chand, who was India’s flag bearer at the last minute in the opening ceremony, had a best throw of 9.04m, a mark below his personal best. Four of his six attempts were wrong.

Among other prominent results on Friday, powerlifter Sakina Khatun took a creditable fifth place in the women’s 50kg final with a best lift of 93kg in her third and final attempt.