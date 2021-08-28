Red Sox vs. Indians – Game Recap – August 27, 2021

CLEVELAND – Jonathan Araz arrived at the stadium late and just in time for the Red Sox.

Araz hit a three-run homerun in the eighth inning after being recalled from the game due to the COVID-19 case in Boston, leading the Red Sox to win 4-3 against the Cleveland Indians on Friday-evening.

After two missed bunt attempts, Araz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall to the right to rally the Red Sox, who started the series by placing infielders Kik Hernndez and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.

Araz was sleeping in his hotel room in Buffalo with Triple-A Worcester when he got the call that the Red Sox needed him. He packed his bags, got on a team bus with teammate Yairo Muoz and headed for Cleveland.

Everything went very quickly, he said through a translator.

A few hours later, he was the hero for the Red Sox.

It was such a rough day and it was clear that the grinding and everything that was going on was huge, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. I wouldn’t say we needed this one, but it felt great to get this out.

The Red Sox trailed 3-1 and had hit only one basehit in seven innings off starter Logan Allen and reliever Alex Young before storming back in the eighth against Karinchak.

The righthander walked Christian Vzquez and gave up a single to Jarren Duran before Araz failed on two bunt attempts. He wasn’t about to miss another pitch.

I was mad at myself, he said. I knew I had to move the runners somehow. I had to do something to miss the bunt. Thank goodness I was able to make a good swing on that field and knock the ball out.

It was Araz’s first homer this season, the second of his career and just what the Red Sox needed.

Very gratifying, Cora said.

Jos Ramrez hit a two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) and Yu Chang added a solo shot, his third in three games for Cleveland.

The Indians tied the score to second place in the ninth before Adam Ottavino retired the side for his ninth save.

Rodriguez was en route to a heavy loss for the Boston rally. He gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

The Red Sox suffered a pre-game setback when they lost Herndez and Arroyo for at least a week. Cora said Hernndez had COVID-19 symptoms, while Arroyo was ruled out due to close contact with his teammate.

The loss of two regulars in the thick of a playoff chase left the Red Sox scrambling at the start of a seven-game trip.

Araz made sure it didn’t get any worse. He’s excited about the chance to do more.

I feel ready. It has been a year of ups and downs for me, said the 23-year-old.

Ramrez made his 30th homerun in the fourth to make it 2-0 for the Indians.

Amed Rosario, who has been one of baseball’s best hitters since the All-Star break, led off with a single and Ramrez, followed by a 3-2 pitch from Rodriguez into the pedestrian square in left field.

Ramrez joined Al Rosen (1950, 1953) as the only Cleveland third baseman to have multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs. Ramrez hit a career-high 39 in 2018, when he also had 34 stolen bases.

Allen’s wildness helped the Red Sox get one run back in the fifth. But other than that, the Boston batters did little against the lefthander, who gave up one run and one basehit in six innings in his first start since July 5 in his first start since July 5.

It felt really good to be back, especially at the Premier League level,” said Allen. “It was really good to get six. It was a step forward in the right direction and I hoped to be able to continue what I do now.

TALKING WITH TITO

Acting Indians manager DeMarlo Hale remains in touch with manager Terry Francona, who recently had hip surgery and is due to have surgery on his toe.

Hale said most conversations focus on Francona’s moors, and he joked that his boss might not always agree with his moves.

I’m sure he throws a sock or something at the TV every now and then, Hale said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: With Hernndez and Arroyo both out for the next week or more, Cora said there could be other roster moves in the coming days.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for High-A Lake County while recovering from a sprained finger. Civale last pitched for Cleveland on June 21.

NEXT ONE

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 3.72) got a no-decision in his previous start despite not giving up an earned run in seven innings.

Indians: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.04) comes off his gem in the Little League Classic over the past few weeks. He gave up no run and gave up two hits over seven in beating Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

