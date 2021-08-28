This Day, That Year, August 23, 2010: Pakistani Crickets Day of Shame

The Pakistani trio of Salman Butt, Mohammed Asif and Mohammed Amir were charged and found guilty of match fixing and in what followed was a series of incidents embarrassing Pakistani cricket.

The three players were banned from all forms of cricket: Butt for ten years (five-year suspension), Asif for seven years (two-year suspension) and Amir for five years. (Photo credit: AFP)

All cricketing nations go through a stage at some point which can be referred to as their lowest. Whether it’s a slump in their game, or some internal issues that continue to hamper their cricket, most cricketing nations have once lived in such a time. For Pakistan, it will be the last decade when their reputation was tarnished by the spot-fixing scandal, and turbulent times ensued.

How the scandal unfolded

Pakistan, led by Salman Butt, had gone on a lengthy tour of England in late July 2010 with four Tests, two T20Is and five ODIs. England had won the first two tests and Pakistan the third. The teams had arrived at the Home of Cricket and gradually a series of incidents led to the unfolding.

Apparently two Pakistani cricketers had received a warning from the International Cricket Council during the first Test in Nottingham after being under the scanner of the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit for some time.

The Mazhar Majeed Mystery

In August 2010, a sting operation was performed by reporters fromNews from the worldabout Mazhar Majeed, a British sports agent who was supposedly involved in spot-fixing. He was also known for his connections with some of the Pakistani cricketers. He had apparently taken 150,000 to engage Pakistan’s young new ball bowlers Mohammed Amir and Mohammed Asif. Butt and Kamran Akmal were also known to be part of the fix.

He allegedly asked them not to throw balls at certain times of the game. During the stabbing operation, Majeed was heard saying that Amir would throw a no-ball on the very first ball of the third over, which he did. The next prediction was that Asif would throw a no-ball on the last pitch of the sixth over, which also coincided.

When the findings of the stabbing operation came to light, Pakistani team manager Yawar Saeed assured the allegations were being investigated.

The accusation and the trial

The covert operation named Butt, Amir and Asif in its report, which was published on the third day of the Lords Test. They denied all charges but were not allowed to play other games until the investigation continued. They were asked to give explanations to Pakistani High Commissioner in England Wajid Shamsul Hasan and PCB chairman Ijaz Butt.

The commissioner then issued a public statement saying that the cricketers had been set up and that they had themselves waived the remaining tour due to the mental torture they had undergone. But soon after, Butt appealed the decision to be suspended, demanding that it be lifted, and the other two followed a week later.

Their appeal was handled by Michael Beloff, then head of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission. Butt believed his career, which was well underway, had been damaged by these allegations. Their initial appeals were dismissed and then a three-member panel, including Beloff, Judge Albie Sachs and Sharad Rao, were asked to investigate the allegations.

Butts attorney, Aftab Gul, dropped out of the case believing that the presence of Beloff, someone who had already rejected their appeal, would one day bring justice to his client.

News from the world, who broke the news, was also asked to attend the hearings. However, the tribunal was unable to reach a decision on the scheduled day of the hearing in January 2011, and it was postponed to February 5.

The final verdict

February 2011 brought a temporary closure of the case. The three players were banned from all forms of cricket: Butt for ten years (five-year suspension), Asif for seven years (two-year suspension) and Amir for five years.

Vic Marks wrote inthe guard, If the integrity of cricket is compromised, even through a single deliberate no-ball, there is little point in playing the game and there is absolutely no point in anyone paying to watch it. outweighs the need to make the punishment appropriate to the crime.

On the day of the report’s publication, Majeed was arrested by the Scotland Yard. On August 30, after England inflicted an innings defeat on a broken Pakistani team, three more people were arrested in connection with the case. Part of the investigation was turned over to the Crown Prosecution Service, Britain’s largest public prosecution service.

What followed the verdict?

In November 2011, Amir admitted to gambling and accepting corrupt payments, but also added that it was a one-off incident. The judge refuted by saying that I refuse to accept that plea on the basis of evidence I have seen in the proceedings before this court.

Butt, who was named by the judge as the organizer of the event, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Asif was sentenced to one year in prison and Amir, who was still a teenager at the time, was sentenced to six months in prison.

Majeed was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

What future awaited the three cricketers?

In January 2016, Butt returned to domestic cricket and had a good time there. Two months ago, he joined the Pakistan Cricket Boards umpiring and match referee phase 1 course.

Mohammed Asif did not return to cricket and has remained unreachable ever since.

Mohammed Amir made a glorious comeback in international cricket. His spell in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, which shook India’s top order, was a signal of what the pacesetter had in store. However, his exploits were largely limited to white-ball cricket.

However, he announced his retirement from international cricket last December due to his disagreements with the coaches. He currently plays in the Caribbean Premier League and played 4-0-21-3 on Friday.