Field hockey in Maryland hopes to rely on strong bond for fall 2021 season

When someone walks into the Maryland hockey team hall at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, they can usually see play an international hockey match on a flat screen TV.

On Monday, the team filled the room and watched as the Team USA Under-21 team takes on Trinidad and Tobago in the Junior Pan American Championship. However, three of them were not there.

Emma Deberdine, Riley Donnelly and Hope Rose were in Santiago, Chile, their Terp teammates were on the field watching.

The rest of coach Missy Mehargs’ squad got to see the trio dominate, while the US delivered a 15-0 thump, with a Rose hat-trick. And when their new freshman teammate scored her third goal of the game, the Terps burst into cheers at home.

The staff was in the women’s lacrosse locker room, we were busy with something else. We just heard them scream, Meharg said.

The trio fighting for Team USA will be absent when it’s time for The hockey season in Maryland kicks off the season on Friday. But when they return, each forms an important part of the 2021 iteration of Mehargs Terps.

Their college coach knows it can be difficult to commit to multiple teams. It was great to hear the crowd of players bursting down the hall as their teammates intimidated their opponent on one of the highest podiums. But she is not surprised.

If you want to fight for your country and you want to be a Maryland Terrapin and study here, we’d do everything we can to get you on that podium, Meharg said.

Meharg believes that this particularly upbeat and positive team chemistry has been around as long as she’s in her position, now entering its 34th season as skipper.

Senior Midfielder Taylor Mason called the three on the phone right after the game, and they were excited to hear their teammates cheering them on. Mason talked to them about what their opponent looked like, along with discussing some of the Team USA game plan and how they could implement some of it with their collegiate team.

It’s impossible to reach the finish line or the national championship without being super close as a team, Mason said. If you can’t fight each other off the field, you can’t fight for each other on the field.

Graduate student midfielder Kyler Greenwalt is under several Terps who have also played in the American hockey system. But it’s special to see the American squad, let alone its own teammates on TV.

It’s such a big deal because it’s the Junior Pan-Am cup. But also, like, they’re on TV, Greenwalt said.

Strong team chemistry starts with good leadership. And Meharg’s Fall 2021 squad has it.

Brooke DeBerdine returns as team captain, with Greenwalt as vice-captain. Graduate student goalkeeper Noelle Frost, senior striker Bibi Donraadt and Mason consists of the Terps main quintet of veterans.

When DeBerdine talks, people listen. When she says she’s going to do something, she does it.

And the Terrapins will combine that team room energy with a fast pace of hockey when they take the field for the first time on Friday. afternoon against UMass Lowell.