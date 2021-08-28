F1’s revised schedule drops from 23 to 22 races





Formula 1 has released a revised schedule of 22 races to close out the 2021 season, although this is still subject to change. The cancellation of races in Japan and Australia, both due to the global pandemic, threatened F1’s plans to host a record 23 races this year. F1 has found a replacement for the Australian Grand Prix, although this remains on the calendar. This is believed to be for Qatar’s Losail International Circuit in Doha, a Moto GP race host since 2004. It would be Qatar’s first Formula 1 race. Steve Wobser/Getty Images Remaining races on F1’s revised race schedule 29 Aug – Belgian Grand Prix September 5 – Dutch Grand Prix Sep 12 – Italian Grand Prix Sep 26 – Russian Grand Prix October 10 – Turkish Grand Prix the 24th of October – American Grand Prix November 7th – Mexican Grand Prix Nov 14 – Brazil Grand Prix November 21st – TB 5th of December – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 12 December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 considers the race schedule subject to change and a further update is expected in the coming weeks. The end of the season is already the very first Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. The revamped calendar has seen some movement in terms of dates. Russia and Turkey will be a double-headed, with Austin’s US Grand Prix now a standalone. Austin’s position on the calendar would seemingly free the Circuit of the Americas to host two races. However, the COVID-19 situation in Austin is likely to dictate that decision, with COTA reportedly skeptical about hosting a second race at such short notice. Austin’s Circuit of the Americas remains a candidate to host two races in 2021. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Turkey’s status remains uncertain. Seven of F1’s ten teams are based in the UK and Turkey is currently on the country’s red travel list. Mexico is usually held on either side of the US Grand Prix, but it has been pushed back to form the middle race of a triple header with Brazil and the TBC race.

