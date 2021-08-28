Spot-fixing scandal shakes Pakistan and world cricket in the spell of Lord’s Test in 2010

In the modern era, cricket is plagued by various scandals that have shaken the love of the fans. When South African skipper Hansie Cronje admitted to match fixing in 2000, the foundations of the game were shaken. Fans began to question the legitimacy of a win, players were banned and corruption in the game of cricket became the main focus. The ICC has made efforts to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that bookmakers did not have easy access to the players.

But 10 years after the Hansie Cronje scandal, another major controversy erupted in the cricket world. At the time, the world came to terms with a new term in the sport called Spot-Fixing.

What is spot fixing?

Unlike match fixing, spot fixing is an illegal activity in a sport where a specific aspect of a game, unrelated to the end result, but on which there is a gambling market, is established in an attempt to propose a particular outcome. to ensure. effort. The examples include something as small as timing a no-ball or wide delivery in cricket.

This term came up during the fourth Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s. England already led the series of four tests 2-1. But Pakistan had made an exciting comeback by winning the Oval Test in a thriller. In the Lord’s Test, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were once again in their element. Amir took six wickets and Asif chipped in with one to shake England at 102/7.

In the course of the spell, Amir threw a big no-ball that didn’t arouse much suspicion. It was a big no-ball, about half a foot above the popping crease. Even Asif delivered one no-ball that didn’t look suspicious. But the real drama began to develop outside of Lord’s.

News of the World Investigation stuns cricket

A video appeared of the News of the World Tabloid newspaper performing a stab operation. A bookmaker named Mazher Majeed was caught for claiming that he bribed Amir and Asif to intentionally fail to throw balls. Majeed accepted £150,000 and is said to have asked Asif and Amir to bowl at certain times of the Lord’s Test. He also claimed that Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and three other players were involved in the entire deal. Majeed had contacts with the team, assuming he was acting as an agent for players to help them land sponsorships and kit contracts.

Money was found in the hotel rooms of the players. The predictions made by Mazher Majeed in the video were correct, both Asif and Amir are bowling at that particular moment. The ICC, together with Scotland Yard, investigated the matter with enormous seriousness. Pakistan Cricket Board, on the other hand, had denied any arrests and defended their players.

Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir Convicted

Pakistan lost the Test, but the real consequences began. All three players were suspended pending an ICC investigation. Butt appealed to have the suspension lifted. On February 5, 2011, the ICC issued the ruling. All three players were suspended. Salman Butt, the Pakistani skipper, was banned for ten years, Mohammad Asif for seven years and Mohammad Amir for five years. Butt’s ban included a five-year suspension, while Asif had a two-year suspension.

But this meant that Butt, Amir and Asif were unable to play any form of cricket until 2015.[committing] no further violation of the code and…[participating] under the auspices of the Pakistan Cricket Board in a program of anti-corruption education”. All three players were allowed to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, their appeal was rejected.

After being banned, Scotland Yard teamed up with the Crown Prosecution Service to gather evidence and charge the players involved. On November 1, 2011, Majeed, Asif, Amir and Butt were found guilty of conspiracy to cheat at gambling and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments. Majeed and Amir were convicted. On November 3, 2011, prison sentences were handed down. Butt was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, while Asif received a year and six months in prison. Amir and Majeed were sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Only one is making a comeback after spot-fixing scandal

After the end of 2015, Mohammad Amir was the first to make a comeback. His first Test on comeback was the Lord’s Test. He played an important role in Pakistan getting a win at Lord’s. But that was not the case with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt. Asif and Butt never managed to make a comeback. They did play some domestic cricket but they never came back in the reckoning.

Amir played for a few years before deciding to retire from Tests at the age of 27 as he wanted to manage his workload. But the lessons of the spot-fixing scandal were not learned. In the 2013 Indian Premier League, three Indian players, including Sreesanth, were convicted of spot fixing. Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and Sreesanth were suspended after the revelations.

Even in England, the spirit of spot-fixing lingered. Allegations were made against Essex bowler Mervyn Westfield after he threw poorly in a Pro40 match against Durham in September 2009. Westfield later pleaded guilty to accepting money for spot-fixing in the match. He tried to give up twelve runs from his first over, although he only gave up ten. Westfield was banned for five years and his Essex team-mate and former Pakistan Test bowler Danish Kaneria was given a lifelong ban after it was revealed he orchestrated the solution.