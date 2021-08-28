Cricket in Olympics: Should fans be optimistic?

2021 just happens to be the year when the world witnessed another historic edition of the Olympic Games. With hundreds of athletes competing in dozens of events, representing almost every country in the world, the absence of cricket inevitably becomes a topic of discussion.

Although cricket is not well spread around the world, it is still the second most popular sport in the world and fans are eagerly awaiting its return to the Olympics.

Cricket was expected to make its first appearance at the 1896 Summer Olympics in Athens. Due to insufficient participation, it had to wait until the Paris Olympics in 1900. At that time only two teams participated, in what was a two-day format. The match was not given first-class status. And since then, cricket has not been seen at the Olympics.

There has been some buzz about a possible reintroduction. Even on August 10 this year, ICC made an official announcement to push T20 as the format for the Los Angeles 2028 route.

However, most fans would be skeptical about this. Such a buzz circulates during every Olympics, which ultimately leads to nothing. As great as a game is, cricket isn’t the best sport to sneak into an already packed travel schedule.

Unlike Paris 1900, plenty of teams will be willing to participate and with even the shortest internationally recognized format averaging three and a half hours, scheduling will be a huge concern.

Add to that the fact that cricket stadiums are difficult to build and maintain. Sydney 2000 and London 2012 were therefore the best opportunities to ultimately not be used. Over time, international schedules (at least for full-fledged countries) have also become increasingly crowded, making a month-long gap for all teams nearly impossible to find.

After mentioning the difficulties and barriers, the positive effects of adding cricket to the Olympics are much greater. Globalizing cricket has always been a challenge and the major ICC tournaments have not helped much in that regard.

ICC has also been questioned for having a discreet preference for the better performing teams, as they already generate huge revenues and an inherent reluctance to fund countries where returns or revenues are not guaranteed.

The Olympics could be the perfect solution to these problems. Countries like China and the US have shown little interest in cricket, but taking part in the Olympics will be an unprecedented boost.

The sport is therefore being broadcast to countries where it has never been before, allowing many more people to become acquainted with its intriguing facets. More importantly, ICC will report directly to the International Olympic Committee.

Having an oversight governing body would help dispel any doubt about the possibility of some sort of underlying bias or manipulation. The busy schedules can also be an easy problem to get around. As with football, the stronger teams, with busier schedules, can send a second-rate team. That allows them to test their banking strength and creates an ideal level playing field for the associated countries.

While this may be another year of false promise and hope, cricket and the Olympics are an unexpectedly close match. Only time will tell if a successful reintroduction takes place.

