Local tennis star boards with iTUSA Tennis Academy

A well-known tennis athlete from Phoenix, Kylie Mckenzie, has signed a contract with the iTUSA Tennis Academy in Glendale to start her professional career.

Mckenzie, 22, has had a successful career since she started playing at the age of 8. She won the junior competition for the National Hard Court U-16 title and was a quarterfinalist at the US Open Juniors. She has also racked up wins against Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin, NCAA singles champion Jamie Loeb and others.

I first started training with iTUSA when I was 8 years old and then went on to train with the US Tennis Association during my junior career, she said. I am blessed to be reunited with iTUSA and I couldn’t think of a better team to help me launch my professional career.

Notably, iTUSA coached and guided Meghann Shaughnessy, Arizona’s best-known professional tennis athlete for more than 20 years. Shaughnessy was ranked number 11 in the world in singles and won six WTA Tour titles. She was also number 4 in the world in doubles and won 17 WTA titles in doubles, including the world championship title in Los Angeles. Shaughnessy was coached and led by iTUSA founder Rafael Font de Mora for most of her career.

Now the focus is on Mckenzie. Kylie shares the same dedication, determination and potential as Meghann and we are confident we will help her reach the highest level of professional tennis, said Font de Mora, director of iTUSAs.

Adds Mckenzie: The iTUSA training system is very unique and personalized and has already produced some amazing results at a professional level. That’s why this instills a lot of confidence in me, as I know it’s the best option available to take my game to the highest level of professional tennis.

You can learn more about Mckenzie on her Instgram @kylieemck and Font de Mora @rafael_fontdemora.

About iTUSA

iTUSA serves the tennis industry with online instruction and coaching tools for players, parents and coaches around the world. iTUSA Tennis Academy is located in Glendale, Arizona. www.itusatennis.com