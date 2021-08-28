Strictly star Will Bayley ready for another Paralympic medal





Will Bayley believes he is in the shape of his life as he goes in search of his second gold medal at the Paralympic Games this weekend. The Tunbridge Wells table tennis player guaranteed at least a bronze medal with a straight-games win over Germany’s Bjoern Schnake. He will play against Chinas Keli Liao in the semifinals of the Class 7 competition in the early morning hours, with a place in the gold medal match on Sunday. And Bayley insists he’s on top of his game and believes he has what it takes to go all the way in Tokyo. “I’m very happy with the way I’m playing,” said Bayley, who can train full-time and benefit from world-class facilities, technology, coaching and support teams thanks to funding from the National Lottery. I always knew before this tournament that I was playing the best of my career and I have full confidence in my abilities, but table tennis is so difficult at this level. You don’t know how to proceed, but I’m in it and the next game is a semi-final, so let’s just go. Bayley, who also won individual silver in London and has two team bronzes from both 2012 and 2016, was a league above Schnake, winning 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 in 26 minutes. And the 33-year-old says the older he gets, the more each medal means after securing one at his third consecutive Games. It’s huge to win another medal. I live for these moments and to get another Paralympic medal, that’s five Paralympic medals and I never dreamed of getting five, he said. I’m getting a little older, so I cherish everyone a little bit more. This one means as much if not more than any other because of the knee injury and everything that’s happened over the years, so it’s good to be winning medals again. Elsewhere, Minster-in-Thanet’s Ross Wilson advanced to the Class 8 quarter-finals with an outright win against Sweden’s Emil Andersson. No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than the National Lottery players, who raise approximately 36 million each week for charities, including grassroots and elite sports. Discover the positive impact of playing the National Lottery on www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtags: #TNLAthletes #MakeAmazingHappen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentlive.news/sport/other-sport/will-bayley-table-tennis-paralympics-5841761 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos