Cricket India collapses again as English seals land crushing victory





– England’s Ollie Robinson hit four times with the second new ball as the hosts beat India by an inning and 76 runs to level the series on day four of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday. After an overnight score of 215-2, the visitors crashed to 278 before lunch, with the Indian middle class again failing miserably against the pace and trickery of England’s fast bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara (91) was the first to be fired, handing over his arms to a Robinson-in-swinger who was given a leg for the wicket for assessment, before captain Virat Kohli (55) brought one to Joe Root shortly after completing its half century. The dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane for 10 from James Anderson almost put an end to India’s hopes of improving England’s lead, with Ravindra’s late bloom of 30 offering some entertainment but ultimately in vain. Robinson, who was named player of the match, finished with figures of 5-65, while Craig Overton came in with three wickets. Kohli attributed the collapse to the pressure on the scoreboard and said it was a big task to get back into the game after taking a huge lead in the first innings. “We did well yesterday to stay in the game, fight back as much as possible and give ourselves a chance. But today’s pressure was excellent from the English bowlers,” he said. India chose to bat on the first day and was eliminated for 78, undone by a great spell of new-ball bowling by veteran Anderson. In response, England, led by skipper Root’s beautiful 121 and a half centuries by Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan, were knocked out for 432, leading by 354 points. Kohli added: “Very bizarre (the first innings), it can happen in this country… we thought the field was good to serve, it came across nicely. But the discipline forced mistakes…it’s hard to deal with if you don’t score points.” Root praised his team for the win after being completely outplayed in the second test at Lord’s. “It was a fantastic clinical performance… look at the talent in the dressing room, we know we are capable, we just need to be more consistent. And yesterday, to keep up the pace and build pressure, when things weren’t going well for us, we knew that with the second new ball today we always had a chance.” The fourth test starts on Thursday in The Oval with a 1-1 tie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/08/28/uk-cricket-test-eng-ind The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos