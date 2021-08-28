Shahid Afridi Wants New PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja To Bring Up Pakistani Cricket Player





Ramiz Raja Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi congratulated Ramiz Raja on becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Shahid Afridi also said he wants Ramiz Raja advance Pakistani cricket under his leadership. Raja, a former Pakistani cricketer, will soon become the chairman of the PCB. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Raja to become the new PCB chairman. Khan has also nominated a businessman Asad Ali Khan for the position. But Raja is strongly expected to get the post, as a candidate for prime minister. Ramiz Raja will replace Ehsan Manic once the follow-up process is complete. Shahid Afridi. Image-Twitter I really want Ramiz Raja to bring out the Pakistani cricketer, says Shahid Afridi Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi wants Raja to advance Pakistani cricket. The former all-rounder said he also suggested to Raja not to change the current PCB system directly. He [Ramiz Raja] will be the first PCB president I congratulated via text message. I really want him to bring up Pakistani cricket. I just suggested to him not to change the current PCB system. Because I believe that any system takes some time to deliver results, changing the system immediately will cause problems, Afridi said. PCB chairman should be a competent person like Raja is, but the most important decision for him will be to hire people who have sincere intentions for this country and PCB, and are good quality professionals. Only such people can run an institution like PCB where capable people are appointed on the basis of merit. With such people in place, the PCB will rise to greater heights, Afridi added. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gives Ramiz Raja green light as next PCB chairman. Photo- ARY Ramiz Raja represented Pakistan from 1984 to 1997. The right-handed batter played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for Pakistan. He collected 2,833 runs in Tests and 5841 runs in ODIs. He hit 10 centuries in his career, including 1 in Tests and the rest in ODIs. He also hit 22 half-centuries in Tests and 31 half-centuries in ODIs. He was also an active commentator and cricket analyst from Pakistan. Also read: India vs England 2021: Michael Vaughan praises Joe Root for using spinners instead of pacers towards end of day 3 in Headingley test The mail Shahid Afridi Wants New PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja To Bring Up Pakistani Cricket Player appeared first on CricketAddictor.

