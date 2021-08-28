Could Jordan Travis follow the same path as Lamar Jackson?

I want to get this out of the way right away. No, I’m not trying to say that Jordan will turn Travis into Lamar Jackson and win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

If you’re a frequent reader of the site, you know I don’t throw stuff out without backing it up with data.

Jordan Travis and Lamar Jackson have many similarities. Both players had Bobby Petrino recruit and sign them to play in Louisville as three-star quad-threat quarterbacks.

Both players won the Lou Groza Player of the Year award while playing high school football in Florida.

Both guys had moments when they flashed onto the field as inexperienced players early in their college careers.

I know most people remember Jackson as the man who set everyone on fire (including FSU) in 2016 on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

In 2015, however, Jackson had many of the same issues that plagued Jordan Travis in 2021. He was imprecise in the passing game and did most of his damage to his legs.

The Jackson we saw in 2016 still had many of the same issues, and the statistics will reflect that sentiment. When I started looking at the numbers Jordan Travis put in 2020, I started to wonder what was possible for him in 2021.

After all, Travis didn’t have an off season and barely practiced in fall camp before taking the starting quarterback position midway through the game at Jacksonville State in 2020.

That would be similar to Lamar Jackson not enrolling early and starting games as a freshman in 2015

The numbers are frighteningly close.