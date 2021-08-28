‘Jarvo 69’ stadium invader fined and banned from Headingley for life, Yorkshire County confirms | Cricket News







Jarvo, who sports Indian whites, has attracted a lot of attention for his two break-ins, but the Yorkshire County Cricket Club considers this a case of security breach and the man in the eye of a social media storm will not be admitted to the Leeds gallery in the coming days. NEW DELHI/LEEDS: YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo 69’, who invaded the playing field during the last Test match at Lord’s and the ongoing Headingley match, will be banned for life on charges of security breach, sources said in the English county on Saturday.Jarvo, who sports Indian whites, has attracted a lot of attention for his two break-ins, but the Yorkshire County Cricket Club considers this a case of security breach and the man in the eye of a social media storm will not be admitted to the Leeds gallery in the coming days. “Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also impose a financial fine,” a Yorkshire CCC spokesman told PTI when asked how the county is dealing with these types of violations.

Asked what steps will be taken to prevent such embarrassment, which has now happened twice, the spokesperson said: “As in previous days, stewards will be there to stop anyone trying to get through. come.” How could anyone do something like that to our Batsman hey leave Jarvo 69 alone.#INDvsENG #ENGvIND Pujara Kohli https://t.co/kztJ6GMEEp — Himanshu (@virooting) 163008775000 On Friday, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen from the gallery on one side of the viewing screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the playing field and reached the field to stand guard when ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from Headingley’s property. Yes it was me again, aka Jarvo, aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will https://t.co/4mFwZak9XX — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) 1630087190000 Previously, on Day 4 of the second test between the two sides, he had also walked on the Heer’s grounds and watched the field prepare for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and spectators in crevices.

At Lord’s, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was seen casually walking on the floor in an Indian sweater with his name on the back. He had to be escorted outside and later also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after seeing him.

Siraj and Jadeja could barely contain their laughter before the man was led away by the guards.

However, in the post-Covid-19 times when the teams live in a bio-bubble, this kind of security breach can scare the players.

Though people have laughed at Jarvo69’s antics, the question many like former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan raised was what kind of reaction there would be if a similar security flaw had occurred in India.

“Imagine the outrage if the same man invaded the field twice in India,” Pathan had tweeted. Imagine the outrage when the same man invades the field twice in India. #wontbefunny — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1630086727000 There is no confirmation whether the Indian team has made an official complaint about the British man, but the decision by the county of Yorkshire to ban his entry to the Headingley site is a step in the right direction.

