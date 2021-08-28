Penn State Football 2021 game-by-game predictions





Can James Franklin lead Penn State Football into a new season in 2021, or will the Nittany Lions wither during a brutal first month of the season? Penn State Football will open their 2021 season in a week from today, when the Nittany Lions head to Camp Randall for a tough confrontation with the Wisconsin Badgers. While there is a lot of uncertainty with this team and how well they will perform this season, there are many reasons to believe that this team will be much better than their 4-5 record in 2020. What makes this season so intriguing is that you can argue that Penn State Football ends 11-1, but you might as well argue for a 7-5 season. We’ll get a good sense of how good this team is very soon, with their first three games against teams that are in the top 37 in the AP preseason poll. That said, here are our Penn State Football game-by-game predictions for this upcoming season: Week 1: Penn State Football @Wisconsin This is the toughest opening game for Penn State Football we’ve seen in quite some time. A competition on the road, conference, with a team expected to have a top ten defense in the nation is no easy task. It’s even harder if it’s the first match you’re playing in a new attack. Penn State Football is hopeful that new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will bring them back to the offensive dominance of 2016 and 2017, but as we saw in 2016, it can take some time to get used to and get to that point. Unlike previous years, Wisconsin doesn’t have a stud that runs backwards into the backfield, instead they will likely go with a commission, emphasized by sophomore Jalen Berger, who averaged five yards per carry in 2020. Wisconsin’s offensive line may also be weaker than before. used to, but it still ranks at the top of the Big Ten conference. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is looking to take a step forward after a solid first season as a starter in Madison. He has quality weapons around him led by receiver Danny Davis and tight end Jake Ferguson. Penn State Football may be the more talented team, but considering this is the first game of the new road assault against an elite defense, the logic is somewhat in favor of the Badgers. This game will probably come up on the wire. Wisconsin 24, Penn State Football 21

