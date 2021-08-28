KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship





Kerala Club Championship Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Kerala Club Championship match between Kids Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club. They will face each other for the first time this season in the Kerala Club Championship. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Details: the 3rd Kerala Club Championship match Kids Cricket Club will face Pratibha Cricket Club at 29e August at SD College Cricket Stadium. This game starts at 9:30 a.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Preview: The Kerala Club Championship will see its third match after rain ruining the first two matches on opening day. Kids Cricket Club will face Pratibha Cricket Club for the first time in the third match of this season of the Kerala Club Championship. Jean Vijay, Aditya Mohan, Krishna Kumar TV, Pallam Anfal and Akshay CS are some of the key players of the Kids Cricket Club side while Nidheesh Dineshan, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Dev, Aswanth S Sanker and Karimuttathu Rakesh are the key players of the Pratibha Cricket Club squad. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 27C on match day with a humidity of 87% and a wind speed of 19 km/h. There is a 97% chance of precipitation during the game. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Pitch Report: The SD College Cricket Ground offers a neutral wicket with both divisions expected to receive a fair amount of help from the surface. Spinners can be deadly in the middle overs, while pacemakers are in play throughout the game. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 140. Record of chasing teams: AFTER KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) Story continues KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Probable XIs: Cricket club for children: Pallam Anfal, Krishna Kumar TV, Akshay CS, Jean Vijay, Farzaan A, Aditya Mohan, Abhishek Pratap, Unnikrishnan AP, Krishna Devan, Vishnu Deth, Sachin Mohan Bank: KM Nandhakumar, Abhishek Pratap Allen Alex Prathiba cricket club: Muhammad Irshad, Sandeep S, Hanas Ahmed, Rahul Dev, Jackson Cleetus, Aswanth S Sanker, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Nidheesh Dineshan, Sharafuddeen NM, Vyshak Chandran, VA Jagadeesh Bank: Rojith Ganesh, Anaz Nazeer, K Sreenath Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: AP Unnikrishnan is a right-handed batsman and right-handed medium fast bowler for Kids Cricket Club. VA Jagadeesh is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Pratibha Cricket Club. He has broken 788 runs and taken 25 wickets so far in his 40 match T20 career. Sharafuddeen-NM is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Pratibha Cricket Club. TS Vinil is a left-handed batsman and left-handed medium fast bowler from Pratibha Cricket Club. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain VA Jagadeesh, AP Unnikrishnan Vice Captain Sharafuddeen-NM, TS Vinil Featured Play XI No.1 for KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sachin-PS Batsmen VA Jagadeesh (C), Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay, Aditya Mohan Allrounders TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen-NM (VC), AP Unnikrishnan bowlers KC Akshay, Midhun-PK, Neel Sunny KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper AK Arjun batters VA Jagadeesh, Sachin Mohan, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay All-rounder TS Vinil (VC), Sharafuddeen-NM, AP Unnikrishnan (C) bowlers KC Akshay, Vinod Kumar-CV, Neel Sunny KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Expert Advice: VA Jagadeesh will be a top captain for the minor leagues. AK Arjun and Sachin Mohan are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. KDC vs PRC Kerala Club Championship Match 3 Probable Winners: The Pratibha Cricket Club is expected to win this match. The mail KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

