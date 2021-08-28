Glamorgan v Essex in Cardiff: LVCC Head-to-Head





After their thrilling victory in the Royal London Cup final at Trent Bridge, Glamorgan’s cricketers return to red-ball action as they welcome Essex to Sophia Gardens for their next match in the LV = Insurance County Championship, with the match at Sophia Gardens scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 30. (writes Andrew Highnell) This is the first time in five years that the two teams have met in the Championship, with Welsh County winning their most recent meeting in September 2016 in Chelmsford by 11 runs. Essex had to score 264 in a minimum of 91 overs and appeared to be cruising 92-0 in the over before lunch, but Timm van der Gugten removed Nick Browne, before four other wickets tumbled in quick succession after the break as Glamorgan rose back into the game . Michael Hogan finished with a 5/45 return after a stellar spell in blistering temperatures at the Hayes Close End before the Essex tail-enders pulled out late runs before Glamorgan took the new ball and Van der Gugten returned to end their resistance with nineteen balls about. There had also been a lot of drama on the opening morning, as the match started ninety minutes late after a fatal accident on the A12 caused major traffic delays near Chelmsford involving Glamorgan’s van, plus players and spectators all stuck in traffic. After play started at noon, Glamorgan had nosed into 34-5 before order was restored by a composite score of 133 in 47 overs for the eighth wicket between eighteen-year-old Kiran Carlson and Owen Morgan, the former being Glamorgan’s youngest. centurion once when he completed his first hundred shortly before poor light hastened an early finish. Earlier that season, the two teams had tied their game in Cardiff, with Will Bragg making an unbeaten 161, while Van der Gugten also claimed seven wickets in the match. Essex had also met Glamorgan twice in 2015, with Cardiff Welsh County winning by 89 runs when they recorded their first championship win over Essex at their HQ since 1997. Their win was taken by a composite 82 from Jacques Rudolph, plus 79 from Mark Wallace and a sharp 5/54 return by Graham Wagg before the lackluster Essex side failed in their attempt to score 364 in a minimum of 117 overs, with Glamorgan rounding out the win shortly after lunch on the final day. Essex had won by five wickets at Cardiff in May 2013 in a match in which both Ravi Bopara and Mark Wallace fluently posted hundreds. But a penetrating new ball spell from David Masters gave the visitors the upper hand, and they were left with a goal of 275 in 70 overs on the final day. A handsome opening score of 143 between Tom Westley and Jaik Mickleburgh saw them on their way to Essex with seven balls left to win. Prior to that, the previous five games between the two sides in Cardiff had all ended in draws, with the 2009 match also seeing the visitor’s last pair survive the final overs amid much suspense and drama when the Glamorgan attack, led by the cunning Dean Cosker, insisted on the win.

